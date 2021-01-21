The following were recorded between Jan. 6 to Jan. 17:
• Kimberly Dawn Renfrow, 31, of the 2400 block of Yewells Landing North in Owensboro, was charged on Jan. 6 with speeding, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Jeffrey Gage Garton, 21, of the 80 block of Lindsay Lane in McEwen, Tennessee, was charged on Jan. 17 with speeding, failure to dim headlights, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police in the second degree, trafficking marijuana, drug paraphernalia, failure to show required paperwork and tampering with physical evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.