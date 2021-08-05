It certainly cooled off some last Monday morning! When I stepped outside just as it was turning light to feed the critters, it was almost cool!
I saw a Monarch butterfly flittering around the Rose of Sharon shrubs and the few Snow on the Mountains flowers I have. Then I watched as he fluttered around and found one of my milkweed patches. There were a few that still had blooms on them so it spent some time on them. I’ve only seen two other Monarchs this year, and no caterpillars. Unless something happens, we will be seeing very few, if any of them in the future.
There have been several birds flying around the twin churches at Poplar Grove that fly like Chimney Swifts, which are rare because of the few chimneys anymore! They don’t fly and swoop like Barn Swallows! I need to get out my big binoculars and try to identify them!
There will be a Revival at the Station Baptist Church on Highway 81, for three evenings at 7 p.m. They will be starting on Friday, Aug. 20, going through Saturday, Aug. 21, and ending on Sunday, Aug. 22. The Evangelist is Brother Kenny Rager. The Music Leader is Kelly Thurman. Everyone is invited!
Happy 50th Anniversary to Paul J. and Betty Logsdon! They celebrated their 50th anniversary on July 31st! I remember when Paul James Logsdon and Betty Jean Stokes were married! It’s hard to believe it has been 50 years!
All this week and through Aug. 24, meteors will be streaking across the night sky! It will be the dazzling annual Perseus meteor shower. This year the shower peaks from August 11 to August 13, but you could see meteors anytime now through mid-August. They can be visible as early as 10 PM, but best times to watch are in the hours after midnight until dawn makes the sky too light. That is when the Earth will be turned into the shower of rocks and dust! I used to get up at 2 a.m. and stay out until dawn, but not so much anymore! So get a can of Off! and a lawn chair, sit back and look upward!
On the sign at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Nevada is “Faith -Forwarding All Issues To Heaven! “
I saw a church sign in Central City but I didn’t get the name of the church. It said, “Prayer is the key in the morning and the lock at night”.
Every time I look at and read the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and the Constitution, it makes me feel just awestruck! Just knowing the originals had been written over 200 years ago by men and signed by men who dared to fight against the most powerful nation in the world because they believed they had the right to freedom from tyrants! That it was wrong for them to be taxed and have nobody to represent them or speak for them in front of Parliament or King George! These documents are what our new country was based on, a country of immigrants and sons of immigrants, and some of the ones who fought were my immigrants! When John Hancock had a copy of the Declaration of Independence sent to General George Washington at the front, and he read it to his men, not a sound was heard as those beautiful words were spoken aloud for all the fighting men to hear! Then a great yell went out from every throat as he finished! This was what they were fighting and dying for! They were proud of that document!
“Sometimes when I am having a hard day, I imagine God is sitting next to me.” This is from a Baptist church sign south of Nashville.
Abe Lincoln had it right when he said that the only important response is to make sure we are on God’s side, not whether He’s on ours. God has already told us that He’s on our side! He sent His Son, Jesus, to take the penalty for our sins. It doesn’t get any more “on our side” than that! Romans 8:31 tells us, “If God us for us, who can be against us?”
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday, beginning at 9:45. Everyone is welcome! Don’t worry about dressing up! Only Brother Wally and sometimes Butch Babb wears a suit! The rest of us are comfortable!
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.