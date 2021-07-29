Do you know that a fly can smell rotting fruit, or chicken manure spread on a field, over 4 miles away?
One problem they are watching for, with the warming temperature, is that flies will have a shorter lifetime from birth to breeding time. That means they will lay eggs at a faster rate, and that means millions more flies!
Happy birthday to McEuen Logsdon! He will be celebrating his birthday on July 30th!
Climate change is bringing a lot of miseries to our Earth. Ocean water is rising because the ice caps are melting. Entire cities are planning to move away from the coast within the next ten or twenty years. Beaches are being covered with water and tourists can no longer play on the beach. It is so hot and dry this summer, forest fires keep spreading out of control! The extreme drought out west is getting worse.
Happy birthday wishes to my father, Justus Willis, in Heaven, as he celebrates his birthday on July 30th! Jesus, please give him a hug for me!
I opened the side door to see if the cats had finished eating their food, but saw something else there! There was a small raccoon, but it was not Rocky Raccoon, the big one who likes our sunflowers seeds! This little one, probably born this year, was watching me and stuffing cat food as fast as he could into his mouth with his little hands! I watched him for a while, as he was watching me, but he just kept eating until my sister asked why I was standing there, and the raccoon took off!
“Tithe if you love Jesus. Anyone can honk.” This was seen on a church sign in Nashville.
Brother Al Johnson will be moving back to Sacramento on Sept. 2, if all goes well. He won’t be taking over as our pastor, but will be a member of the congregation.
I had several comments from people a few months ago when I mentioned my two disabled cats. It seems several people who receive the paper have disabled cats or dogs. I was glad to hear from them. My Scraggles has a damaged spine from infancy and runs mainly using her front legs to hop herself along. Her back legs are tugged along while on the side of her hip. She’s faster than I am, though, especially when she sees me coming with medicine! Rascal is physically challenged, and his legs are very stiff. He’s also a bit mentally challenged. He will be trying to run, and then trips, or even go head over heels. He’ll look around as if to say what happened, and then attack a tuft of grass as if that was what tripped him!
I now have three more disabled felines, all kittens. I had tried to get the young mother in to the vet’s to be spaded, but he was booked up from December of last year to May. So she became pregnant and had the kittens. One kitten has a missing back leg up to the knee. Another has a deformed foot where the claws are on top. The third has a back foot deformed and it has no pads on the foot, and it hurts when she touches the ground with it. I wish I could make some boots with padding in the inside for the deformed feet, and leg, but they probably won’t let them stay on.
Seen on the Fort Collins, Colorado, Calvary Baptist Church, “In the beginning God... End of debate.”
Each year, the Earth runs into the dusty, orbital path of a comet called Comet Swift-Tuttle, which returns once every 133 years to orbit around the sun! Each time it passes by the sun. a few more gas and sand grains are boiled off this icy snowball, leaving a trail of particles that the Earth runs into from July 17 and on through Aug. 26. The peak will be Aug. 11 to 12.
Earth is rotating into that direction, so meteors may be visible in any direction. Think about driving through a gentle snowfall. Streaks of snow appear all around you and may be more apparent slightly off on the sides than straight on. If you go outside any night now, that the sky is clear, and sit for a while to enjoy God’s Handiwork (take your OFF!) you should be able to see some meteors or falling stars!
The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church has been in existence for over 151 years! Before that, according to Dudley Dame, all of the various faiths in the area met in the log cabin that was in the “old section” of the cemetery. You can still see where the cabin had been, because of the absence of graves there! The log cabin was used for many years, until it was no longer habitable. The Primitive Baptist then built themselves a church, and they kept the name of Cypress, calling it Old Cypress Primitive Baptist.
The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church was organized on Nov. 23, 1870, and they bought 4.83 acres and build a church just a stone’s throw from the Primitive Baptist Church. The brown Baptist Church faces to the west, and the white Cumberland Presbyterian Church faces east, with both sharing the same lane. The road between them was formerly the old highway to Sacramento, until the highway department decided to build a straighter road and they bypassed the two churches.
The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church has been the cornerstone of the Poplar Grove Community for decades. We had a crowded church every Sunday and Sunday night and every year there would be a huge crowd, every seat filled, for Homecoming, and lots of food in the basement! But all those people who used to fill every pew, are no longer here. Most of them have passed away, my parents and grandparents and aunt and uncle and several cousins, among them. Some of the others are older and not able to get up and go to church. So many of the younger ones have moved away.
Every Thursday, three ladies from the church, Cheryl Villines, Martine Ray, and myself, go to the church to clean it for the following Sunday services. We do it as an act of love and don’t receive any pay for it. We were there about three hours early last Thursday, because we were meeting a guy who was going to spray for bugs, and spiders! Cheryl told Martine that she didn’t have to come and Roy Villines could clean in her place. I said I wanted to see that, so I came on to the church.
The man spraying said we could go on and clean and the spray wouldn’t bother us, and we wouldn’t bother him. So we were cleaning and dusting, as the young guy went around spraying the bottom of the walls. Then as he got back in the back corner, he stopped and said, “There’s a snake!” I said What? We hurried to see and at first I thought it was a dark shadow! Then I could see it was a snake partway curled up! The bug guy had already sprayed him before he realized what it was, so it was mad. It looked like a chicken snake! We moved the pews out and away, and I looked closely to make sure it wasn’t poisonous. The tail was long and slender and pointed, so no, it was not! We thought about what we could use to catch it. We both looked at the guy, but he said,”I don’t do snakes!”
Cheryl was going to try wearing gloves and grabbing it, but it kept striking and even got a fang caught on her glove. I had a large insulated bag with straps in the car, that we use to carry milk and yogurt home from the store to keep it cool. I held it open in front of it, and Cheryl goosed the snake into it with some towels, and we quickly zipped it! We released it in the back of the cemetery. I spent the next hour going around to try to see how it got into the church! Even if it dropped on the roof, and got in the attic, I couldn’t find any holes for it to get in the church! But I checked my reptile book and it was a chicken snake! It must have been after the baby birds in the chimney!
Everyone is invited to services at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 9:45 a.m. with Brother Wally Renner. We have vanquished the Serpent, so all is safe! Put on your blue jeans and sneakers and come on! We’re a country church and dress casual! Everyone is welcome!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
