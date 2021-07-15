I didn’t see any cars floating down the creek, but we sure got a “gully-washer” Saturday night! I had several buckets sitting out to collect rain water in for plants, and for the animals, and there was about four inches of rain in them! That raccoon that comes around feasting on the cat food left out also likes to play in the water bowls around the carport and deck. There’s four or five water bowls, depending on whether Rocky Raccoon has taken one off onto the path he made going down and up the hill through the brambles. He likes to take one down the hill a ways and chew on it and play with it, then just leaves it there! I wander through the briars and brambles until I find it. He likes the dark green one, which doesn’t make it easy to see!
“We’re all precious in God’s eyes. He may shake His head a lot, but we’re all precious!” This was from the sign at the Valliant Church of God. The lady didn’t say where the church was located.
Thanks for the ones who send me the sayings on Church signs that they see as they drive around. I really appreciate that! People have told me that they slow down and really pay attention now to the church signs that they pass on the highway. Some really make you think, and some make you smile or even laugh!
The Army is 246 years old this year! Doing your math, that puts it as being formed in 1775!
“Me screaming at a squirrel to get out of the road so it wouldn’t be squashed by the car’s tires, is probably the same feeling God has watching me live my life!”
Happy belated birthday to Mary Durbin Hancock! I forgot to put it in last week’s news! Mary celebrated a birthday this past Monday. We sang Happy Birthday to her at church Sunday! Love you, Cuz!
Jordan Nicole Igleheart will be teaching at the Marie Gatton Phillips school at Sacramento. She will be a RTI or intervention teacher. Best of luck, Jordan!
I went all 12 years in the Sacramento High School, now called the Marie Gatton Phillips Elementary School. Ahhh! The memories!!! The library which was used as a study hall was upstairs and on the front side, facing the highway. The windows were open in hot weather because they didn’t have air conditioners. One day my brother, Billy, saw a boy bullying a much smaller boy. Billy was a farm boy, and a basketball player, tall (6’2 or 3”) and broad shouldered. He couldn’t stand a bully, especially when they were bullying his friend.
Mrs. Stroud, the teacher, screamed at a student, “Run down and get Mrs. Browning. Run!” Bonnie Browning was a teacher on the first floor and she was our aunt, the only one in the school who Billy would listen to at that moment.
Billy had grabbed the bully by the ankles, and was holding him upside down, OUT the open window!!!! And laughing like an idiot the entire time- while the boy was screaming!
Mrs. Stroud couldn’t get him to stop it or to bring the boy inside. She was afraid to grab Billy’s arms because if the boy fell, he would break his neck, even if he didn’t hit the sidewalk below!
Aunt Bonnie got there and told Billy to bring the boy inside. Billy carefully brought the boy inside, with only a few bumps and bruises, plus the boy had to go change into his gym shorts!
I’m sure Billy got into trouble with the principal, and with our daddy when he got home. But I don’t remember any of that.
I remember Aunt Bonnie and Mrs. Stroud (once their nerves recovered) talking about it. Aunt Bonnie later thought it was funny and laughed about it! She said that bully never bullied anyone again! Daddy just shook his head! Ahhh! The memories!!!
I was sitting in the back seat of the car as we were taking a church member home to Sacramento after church Sunday. Tammie Evan’s daughters were using her car to go to work at the hospital in Owensboro when they had a wreck. They had some bumps and bruises but were mainly okay. So my sister and I went to pick up Tammie for church at Poplar Grove C.P., and now after the service, we were taking her home.
We were past Edna Bates’ house and almost to the top of Rickard hill, when we saw a huge white dog, wet and muddy, in the middle of the left hand side of the road, heading toward Sacramento. It was a Great Pyrenees! I yelled at my sister to stop. I got out, leaving my door open, and checked the dog’s neck for a collar. There was no collar, but the dog was friendly, calm and gentle. Then he brushed past me and jumped in the back of the car. We had taken out the back row of seats, so he had plenty of room to curl up and make himself at home! There is only one farm that has sheep in the area with a couple of Great Pyrenees dogs used as protection and watchdogs for them, so I thought I knew his owners.
We took Tammie on to her house and as we were coming back, I called Jennifer Igleheart and caught her at church! We haven’t started having Sunday School yet, so we were out early. We kept the dog in our car until Cole Igleheart came and said, no, that’s not our dog! But he was kind enough to take the dog off our hands because he had a pen he could keep the dog in until he could find his owners. So we had an exciting day and got to help a dog!
Cole Igleheart told us that he is getting married! He and a very pretty girl, Gabby Camplin will be tying the knot in November! Congratulations, guys! Cole was surprised to hear that we were cousins! My sister and I are kin to him through his great-grandmother, Ruby Logsdon, who comes from the Sandefurs in Beech Grove and before that in Henderson County, and then Mecklenberg Co., Virginia.
Happy belated birthday to Bobby and Tommy Willis. They celebrated their birthday on July 12th. They are the sons of L.T.A. Willis, my Uncle Frank and Aunt Mary Willis’ son who attended Calhoun High School. Then he went to the Navy, met a girl in Rhode Island, and married her and stayed in Rhode Island. So the twins were born there. And yes, they talk so fast, I keep having to say, “What?” and “Huh?” Love you guys!!!
My nephew, Thad, and his wife Erin, and their two girls, Adalynn and Bella, are headed to Colorado Springs and the Garden of the Gods! He is driving their big camper and pulling a trailer with three dirt bikes on it! They will be camping there for a couple of weeks. Some friends of theirs will be house-sitting and dog-sitting and watching the big TV with the streaming shows on it, and checking out the frigerator in the kitchen and the second one in the garage! They will also be checking out the swimming pool in the back yard! I may have to go over and make sure they are doing a good job!
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. It doesn’t matter what color you are, or what country you come from, or what you are wearing, you are invited and welcomed! None of us dress up, except maybe a couple of the men! But that’s okay! We love them anyway! Come on and visit us! We would love to see you!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
