I hope everyone had a great and safe 4th of July weekend! My nephew, Thad Willis, and his wife Erin, had a great 4th. Their daughter, Bella Marie, was baptized by Roy Gene Ellis! What a great thing to happen on July 4th! Roy Gene is a former member of the Poplar Grove community, and was a close friend of my brother’s. Now Roy Gene has his own church in Madisonville, called the Christian Assembly, which is on the four lane road to Hanson coming from Madisonville! He and my brother, Billy, often got in trouble as teens and young men together! Boy! The stories I could tell! But Roy Gene was touched by Jesus and is now a Preacher! He led my brother to Jesus before he passed away. And now he has baptized Billy’s granddaughter!
Did you know it is illegal for a person to own a kangaroo in Kentucky? Actually it is illegal in most of the 50 states. But you can own one with a permit in South Carolina and Michigan! Only places like zoos can own them.
Seen on the Eastview Baptist Church sign, in Nevada: “If temptation is knocking, let Jesus get the door. “
We went to the Kentucky Vietnam Memorial that was in Owensboro at the Convention Center for the Fourth of July weekend. They had a smaller version of the Wall that is on the Mall in Washington D.C., but this one had only the names of the Kentuckians who died in Vietnam. I saw David Mackey’s name, who was the first McLean Countian to die in Vietnam, and David McGruder’s name, who was the second to die. It was a very impressive display. They had notebook binders with information and pictures of all the Kentuckians who died there.
“Under same management for 2000 years. Building slightly newer. “ This was seen on a church sign in Nashville.
I ran over to Mosleyville and turned left on the Windy Hollow road to go to the Mount Zion Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, where a longtime friend of mine who I taught school with for many years, Marsha Bivens, is buried. She was 13 days younger than me and loved animals, too. She taught first grade also, at Caneyville in Grayson County, in the room across from mine. I taught for about 18 years and then they sent me to the middle school when they built a new one and the sixth grade was sent there.
The cemetery is within sight of some of the lakes of the Windy Hollow Lakes. I was surprised how large the area was, and how many different lakes they had! We drive around and around, just looking! They have lakes for fishing and ones for swimming. We took lessons there that were given by the Red Cross back when I was a kid, but it has grown so much, nothing looked familiar. My mother wanted to be sure that we knew how to swim. A relative of hers, when she was young, couldn’t swim. He had been playing in the creek, had stepped into a hole and went under. He panicked, went into an asthmatic attack, and drowned before anyone could get to him. So my mother was going to make sure we could swim!
“Don’t fear tomorrow. God is already there.” A lady sent this to me, but didn’t say where she saw it.
Ah! The joys of summer. A student of mine got poison ivy on his arm one year when I was teaching school. It was itching and driving him crazy, even with calamine lotion on it. What surprised me was that it was in the dead of winter. He said that the poison ivy had been on some wood that he had carried in to the stove! The oily poison will stay on wood or whatever it is on, for a long time. I have to say I am thankful I have only gotten it once, and that was on a small area on my ankle. At least it was a small itchy area for a few days. I didn’t have any blisters. Not sure if it was poison ivy or something else. The oily resin inside the leaves and stems are what causes the allergic reaction, and even a dog walking through a patch can damage the leaves enough to allow the oil to reach the surface! Remember the old saying — three leaves beware.
The Dog Days of Summer are the hottest days of the year! The Farmer’s Almanac says the traditional dog days are the 40 days beginning July 3 and ending Aug. 11. The Dog Star is the star Sirius, which is the brightest star in the sky! It is the eye of the dog that is following the Orion Constellation. The ancient Romans believed the Dog Star worked in combination with the sun to produce the hot days of summer! They didn’t know that the earth was tilted and that makes the seasons, and the straight rays of the sun makes it hot, as opposed to the winter when the rays are at an angle.
We had a very enjoyable Church service last Sunday, the 4th of July, at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. It is rare to have Independence Day on Sunday. Brother Wally Renner volunteered the two Elders, Roy Villines and Butch Babb to fold an American flag the way the military does it. He showed them how to do it and they practiced for several minutes before service began. Then they folded it for the church members, including tucking in the end of it and the salutes at the end. He talked about the meaning of the 4th and how our forefathers had faith and always included God in they did. They were strong believers in God and their lives showed it. We sang patriotic songs from our hymnals, and toward the end we stood and said the Pledge of Allegiance.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. That means everyone! Everyone of any country or color or whether you have rich clothes or blue jeans or overalls to wear! We don’t care and neither does God! Put on your tennis shoes and come on! God loves you! And we love and welcome you.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
