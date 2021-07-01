Several people have been complaining about having trouble with ants in the house and all over the hummingbird feeders. One lady said I had mentioned some ideas about keeping ants out of the house last year about this time. I checked and yes, a lady had emailed me about ants last year. She said ants will not cross a chalk line, or a flour or baby powder line. She also said that black pepper will repel ants. If you put a line of one of these around your pole or tree where you hang your hummingbird feeders, you won’t get ants on the feeder. If you put it in your window sill, the ants won’t cross it!
The American Goldfinches are pretty active. They are singing up a storm, as are the reddish-purple House Finches! I took down my feeders and made sure they were clean and free from fungus. Several states have been having trouble with a bacteria on the feeders that is killing the birds!
This weekend is the 4th of July weekend! A lot of people will be headed to the river on Saturday, but we won’t! We will also be headed home after Church Sunday and taking it easy!
“When life isn’t a bed of roses, remember who wore the thorns!” This was on the sign at the Faith Baptist Church in Houston, Texas.
The days are getting shorter now that we are into the summer months and have passed the summer solstice! Half the year is already gone!
“Friends don’t let friends die without Jesus.” This was seen on a bumper sticker in Nashville!
I remember when the Vietnam Wall came through Owensboro in 1999, and set up on Parrish at Moreland Park. It was so large, but they said it was only one-fourth the size of the real one in Washington, D.C. There were so many people there and so many items that were left in front of the sections of the wall! There were lots of American flags, letters, several red roses here and there, toys, even a pair of military boots. I noticed a worn teddy bear, and a five dollar bill with a rock holding it down. They said all the items were collected and placed in the museum at the Wall in Washington.
I took some of the white papers they give you at the entrance with a short pencil, so you could do a rubbing of a name that you found on the wall. I made a rubbing of several names I saw.
But I didn’t find the name I was searching for, even though I searched for three or four hours.
I was at college in Bowling Green and had dated a guy for several weeks. Then he had to quit school, and his parents came and took him to be inducted into the army. After his basic training he was sent to Vietnam. We wrote each other several times, but he was sent to another base, and then a buddy of his said he was on patrol and was killed. It has been many years I remember his face and his pale blonde hair, almost a white, and his first name, but I can’t remember his last name! I thought, maybe, if I saw it I would recognize it, but I guess that was just wishful thinking.
Lady Bird Johnson, for those who don’t know, was President Johnson’s wife back in the 1960’s. Lady Bird started a campaign to restore native flowers and grasses to her home state of Texas. It took several years, but the state planted native flowers and grasses in the medians on their highways. The Blue Bonnet, a bright blue flower, was one of the native flowers, and they covered the medians between the highways for hundreds and hundreds of miles. They became known as Blue Bonnet Highways. There was even a country and western song written about them. They were so beautiful they were pictures in magazines, plus they saved thousands and thousands of dollars because they were mowed only once in the fall.
The milkweeds are a magnet for butterflies, as are other wildflowers, such as the beautiful sky-blue Bachelor Buttons which are in bloom all up and down the road now. Butterflies, especially the Monarch butterfly, are laying eggs on the milkweeds. Soon they will hatch and there will be little caterpillars, eating on the milkweed plants, which is the only plant they will eat. In about ten days the caterpillars will shed their skin and enter the second phase, or inset of their lives. After another couple of days, they shed their skin again. Then they eat and eat, only the milkweed plant! As they keep growing, the next phase will be the chrysalis, from which in ten days they will emerge as the beautiful Monarch butterfly!
The last few years has put the Monarch butterfly on the endangered list. They ran into trouble again as they migrated south in the fall all the way to the mountains of South America, then headed north in the spring! The drought had killed so many of their food plants, and then the highway department mowed down thousands of miles of milkweed, leaving them with no plants to lay eggs. They spend thousands and thousands of dollars, and kill unknown numbers of Monarchs, one of our prettiest butterflies, just to mow during the summer! Think of the money spent on the gas or diesel they use! Why aren’t they repairing roads which are full of potholes instead of mowing?
This is the time of year when the two brightest stars of summer, Arcturus and Vega, are about equally high overhead shortly after dark. Arcturus is toward the southwest, Vega is toward the east. Arcturus and Vega are 37 and 25 light-years away, respectively. They’re examples of the two commonest types of naked-eye stars: a yellow-orange K giant and a white A main-sequence star. They’re 150 and 50 times brighter than the Sun — which, combined with their nearness, is why they dominate the sky!
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Brother Wally Renner will be bringing the message. All people are welcome, and you don’t have to dress up! Come and worship the Lord! Your soul will live forever! So where are you going to spent Eternity?
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.