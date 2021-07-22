We have some baby birds that have been chirping in the chimneys at the Poplar Grove church the last two Sundays, especially if someone gets loud or drops a book! It makes us all smile! I don’t know what kind of birds are in there, but Thursday afternoon after the three of us had finished cleaning the church and went outside, there were dozens of swallows flying around the church and cemetery, getting bugs. I couldn’t tell if they were barn swallows or maybe chimney swifts. There aren’t very many chimney swifts around here any more, because people don’t use their chimneys and close the tops of them.
Trusting in God gives you security that the world can’t give. This was on the Calhoun Church.
The Poplar Grove Cemetery Committee is getting organized and legal and will soon be ready to sell plots.
A friend of mine from Caneyville, who I used to teach with, sent this to me: “I’m having a vision problem today. I can’t see myself doing anything at all!”
I noticed that I have had some nibbling on the leaves of my Pipe Vine. It’s the vine that has the blooms that look like little curved pipes, like the ones leprechauns use! There is a Pipe Vine butterfly that is mostly black with some bright blue and red spots on the edges of the wings. It will lay eggs only on the Pipe Vine. That means the caterpillars will only eat the leaves of the Pipe Vine. There is a native Pipe Vine that grows in the woods, but I don’t have any of it. I learned about them when I started my butterfly garden several years ago.
I also have some Tansy, which is a bright yellow herb in the aster family, that butterflies love. In fact I think it has decided to grow super large this year! But the bees and butterflies really love it!
Did you know that property worth $500 in 1850, has the same purchase power as $14,000 today?
The rain we had last week and Sunday afternoon sure made the weeds and grass grow, as if they weren’t growing enough as it was! The weeds have really shot up! I’m not sure how much rain we had, but it had to have been a couple of inches, someone said.
Neptune has the highest winds of any of the planets, even though it is the farthest from the sun. The winds can blow from 900 miles to over 1500 miles per hour, depending on the storm! Since it is one of the giant gas planets in our solar system, there is no hill or trees or mountains to slow down the winds, so over the past thousands of years the wind just kept picking up speed!
Neptune is the farthest planet in our solar system, Pluto being designated as not a planet! They have found over 1500 smaller planets, dwarf planets, out beyond Pluto that are still part of our solar system and they also orbit around the Sun!
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday for services at 9:45 a.m. Brother Wally Renner gave an excellent sermon last Sunday! He’s only been here for a few weeks, but we are enjoying his sermons more all the time!
Someone texted me and was wanting to know which building was which at the Poplar Grove churches and cemetery. We are the white church, with our back to the highway, but we face the original road that was used back years ago! They decided to straighten the road, and bypassed us and the Primitive Baptist Church, which is the brown brick church, which also faces the old road. So when we step outside, we can see the front door of the other church. Their yellow lunchroom building is sitting on top of the old road! The original road can be seen fifty feet or so behind the lunchroom, within the trees. It is a pretty deep road filled with poison ivy and tree limbs, and probably snakes.
