The news Monday morning reported that McLean and Hancock Counties each have their first positive cases of the Coronavirus. Anyone can get the virus, even young people. Their cases won’t be so bad, but they can carry the virus to their parents, grandparents and their friends’ grandparents, and that can be deadly.
Thank you for all the messages and emails and phone calls wanting me to continue the Museum news in the McLean County Newspaper. Your comments have been very heartwarming for me, and in a couple of cases downright funny. But the person in charge of the Museum, Anita Austill, is now in charge of the news.
A sign in front of the Riverside Rest Home and Rehab Center in Calhoun says,
“Heroes work here!”
Walmart is offering special shopping hours for Senior citizens age 69 and older. They will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. every Tuesdays from now until April 28. The Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.
Strong cold fronts moving south over the Gulf of Mexico made flying difficult as hummingbirds head north to the states. They have to deal with headwinds and heavy raining over long distances with no shelter and no food! They don’t come in one group, but a few here and a couple there, over several weeks. That is God’s plan so a storm won’t wipe out the entire species at the same time. Hummingbirds have been spotted all along the Gulf coast, in every state from Texas to Alabama and Georgia! This weekend they should be in Tennessee. They should be spotted in Kentucky by April 10. Start getting your feeders ready! Let me know when you see one.
The yellow daffodils have finished blooming and now the white jonquils are blooming! The forsythia is still blooming everywhere, and my peach trees blooms have opened.
A doctor can save your life.
A soldier can give you a peaceful life.
But only Jesus can give you an Everlasting life.
There will be a Super Full pink moon rising on April 7. It will look bigger and brighter than it will all year because the moon will be at its closest point on its orbit around the Earth! It won’t really be pink. It’s called that because of all the pink moss flowers in bloom.
“3 nails, 1cross, 4 given.” This was on the Rumsey United Methodist Church sign.
Easter will soon be here. Churches are closed because of the Coronavirus, but you can still worship the Lord at home! Everyone sins. That is a debt that must be paid before you can enter Heaven. Jesus died on the cross and shed blood to pay for your sins! He paid a debt He did not owe, because He loved you! You just have to accept it.
Remember to pray for all the sick and the hospital personnel, Rescue squad,Police and Fire fighters who put themselves in harm’s way everyday.
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or leave a message at 270-875-5317.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.