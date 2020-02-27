Wonder how March will come in? It’s suppose to be sunny, a bit cool and windy. Does that sound like a lion or a lamb?
The Cardinals have really been flocking to the feeders plus the ones on the ground. There was a bag of sunflower seeds that fell on the ground and I didn’t bother picking them up. Lots of different birds have been taking their turn at the feed!
There were some brownish — red Towhee birds with their dark black wings and back and the splash of white on the body right at the edge of the wings, that were hopping around on the ground, looking for seeds that had been knocked out of the feeders by the wind. They are regular visitors to the feeders.
There were also a lot of other birds on the ground, mostly male and female House finches, and Goldfinches. I saw a yellow feather on one of the male Goldfinches. They lose their drab greenish-yellow feathers and the bright yellow gold feathers come in. They always get their bright yellow feathers to attract the females! A sure sign Spring is coming.
Remember that woman from California who had half her face ripped off by a bear attack? They had to reconstruct her face. But she said the worst part of the entire ordeal was dealing with the health care providers -the insurance company.
“Beat the Easter Rush! Come to church this Sunday!” This sign is on the Methodist church in Rumsey.
The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church has been in existence for 150 years this November! Before that, according to the late Dudley Dame, all of the various faiths in the area met in the log cabin that was in the “old section” of the cemetery. You can still see where the cabin had been, because of the absence of graves there. The log cabin was used for many years, until it was no longer habitable. The Primitive Baptist then built themselves a church, and they kept the name of Cypress, calling it Old Cypress Primitive Baptist.
The Cumberland Presbyterian Church was organized on Nov. 23, 1870! They bought 4.83 acres and build a church just a stone’s throw from the Primitive Baptist Church. The brown Baptist Church faces to the west, and the white Cumberland Presbyterian Church faces east, with both sharing the same lane. The road between them used to be the old highway to Sacramento, until the highway department decided to build a straighter road and they bypassed the two churches! The “old cemetery,” the “new cemetery,” and the cemetery by the tree (the tree was knocked down by a storm after a bad storm on Jan. 11 of this year) all of which belongs to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and the Baptist Cemetery which is behind and on both sides of its church, more or less blend together.
They are busy changing out the wooden electric poles throughout the area and putting larger metal ones with two legs in place of them! They hope another bad ice storm won’t break the metal ones, like they did the wooden ones years ago! The enormous twin metal poles are marching through the farmland, like giant aliens come to Earth.
“Try Jesus! If you don’t like Him, the Devil will take you back.” Sign from a church outside of Greenville.
China is phasing out single use plastic bags, plastic utensils used at restaurants by 2022. Their giant landfills are already full so they have to do something.
As the coronavirus crisis unfolds around the world, we’ve called for China to ban “wet markets” that trade in wildlife, the most important factor in the emergence of the disease.
The Chinese government has declared that it will revise its wildlife protection laws. This is an important step forward for all of us who stand for wildlife, and inspiration to keep going until such markets are shut down globally for good.
The sun will rise today at 6:31 a.m. and it will set at 5:55 p.m. Today will be 11 hours and 24 minutes long! The days are getting longer!
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for worship this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Come as you are.
The Senior Citizen’s building in Calhoun was full of people last Saturday night, Feb. 22, wishing Ms Emma Keown Patterson a happy 101st birthday! Everyone was eating cake and talking and enjoying the music. Several people got up to slow dance, including Ms Emma! She slow danced with several young guys and really enjoyed herself! My sister, Barbara, and I saw a lot of people we hadn’t seen in a long time! Ms. Emma is a former member of the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
(0) comments
