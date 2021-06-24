The summer solstice occurred at 10:31 p.m. last Sunday, June 20! It is now officially Summer! The temperatures and humidity over the past few weeks made it feel like it arrived early!
A thousand times I failed, yet God’s mercy still remained.
I just bought a book this morning from Amazon, which had been written by a long-time friend and fellow teacher of mine. It was under the name of Rose Shaw, which is not her real name! It was one that she had been working on for a while, about a boy in the city-state of Ur, in ancient Sumner, or Mesopotamia, “The Ox Boy of Ur.” The paperback book was $3.94, plus tax and shipping, which came to $10.53. It was the last copy they had, so I was lucky to get it! Then I checked a few hours later to see if they had shipped it, and the price had risen to $23.99 plus tax! They had only Used books then. There were several reviews, and they were all five stars and there were lots of excellent comments about the book! I’m proud of a fellow teacher from Caneyville, who also is a 4th cousin on the Willis side!
I had several comments about my two physically disabled cats, Scraggles and Rascal. It seems that several people also had disabled cats, and one had a disabled dog. I enjoyed hearing about their four or three legged members, or fur babies, of their families! And yes, I believe animals go to Heaven! Psalms 36:6 says, “Lord, You save both humans and animals.” (Common English version) Jesus is Love, and He died for us, He died for me, so of course He saves them! Jesus is coming back on a white horse! The lion will lie down beside the lamb! There are animals in Heaven! It can’t be Heaven without them! Our fur babies will greet us at the Golden Gates, crowding right behind a laughing Jesus and our human family!
A new cousin of mine, Thea, lives in Utah. She says the heat wave that is so deadly right now out in the west has been increased because of the climate change. They can’t wash their car or water the yards because of the severe drought. So many animals are in danger of dying from lack of water.
Well, Thea’s not new, but I just found her a year ago! She comes from the Brown line and is my grandmother Mary Brown Sandefur’s sister’s great-granddaughter, Thea. My grandmother’s sister, Lillie had married and moved out west to California so I only met her a couple of times. Thea and I met while researching the Peyton Brown line on the internet. I had made some comments on the children and grandchildren of Peyton several years ago, and she saw them and wanted to know how I knew that. My mother and I had researched him back in the 1990s and went to where he and his son were buried in Butler County. He was one of the Revolutionary War soldiers who I went in on, in the Daughters of the American Revolutionary War. His son, Austin, was in the War of 1812, so I found all his information and papers and went in the Daughters of the War of 1812 on him.
Good things come to those who are patient, better things come to those who work hard, and the best things come to those who also pray.
My sister asked, “ What kind of bug is this?” I had to go out and look to see if it was a good bug or a bad bug. I had to smile when I saw it! It was clinging to a railing on the porch. It was a baby ladybug! It looked kinda scary, but is really harmless. He looked more like a very short black caterpillar with short spiney knobs all over him and some orange streaks on him! Not anything like a ladybug! I picked him off the side of the railing and carried him carefully over and placed him into the grass. He or she happily wandered off.
“Be an organ donor! Give your heart to Jesus! “This was seen on a sign at a Church in Madisonville.
It has been 5 years last Saturday, June 19, since John Wayne Albin passed away. Sacramento and the Blue Jay Cafe has never been the same.
The hummers are zipping around and the Blue Jays are fussing at the other birds as they try to grab more than their share at the feeders! The most exciting news in many years is that the astronomers heard the “thud” from the “death dance” of two black holes, formerly stars, that collided! It was caused by the gravity waves when they hit each other! They were “ripples in the fabric of space time”, and it was predicted by Einstein a hundred years ago in his Theory of Relativity!
Everyone is invited to services at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 9:45 this Sunday! Brother Wally Renner is our pastor now, and he welcomes everyone!
The Poplar Grove Cemetery Committee hopes to have all the legal paperwork finished soon to become a legal nonprofit and in care of the cemetery. The cemetery has been surveyed and everything agreed to by both churches, the New Cypress Baptist and the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, which owns the majority of the cemetery, including the “old part”. It will all belong to the Cemetery Committee except for one small area around the C.P. Church which includes the three crosses.
The new sign has a small house mailbox on it with self addressed envelopes for donations to the cemetery. It costs a lot of money to mow and take care of the graves, so we appreciate all donations, which can be used on your taxes!
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or at 270-875-5317 and leave a message.
