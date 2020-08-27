It’s hot, Don! I’m not ready for winter yet, but I’m ready for a cool spell!
My white Snow-on-the-Mountains are over waist high and are covered with all kinds of insects! I went out and sat in a chair in the yard, in the shade of course, and for a second it looked like the flowers were breathing! Then I realized they were covered with all kinds of butterflies whose wings were slowly moving back and forth! I saw several Buckeyes, with the big black spots that look like eyes, one on each wing. There were lots of small orange and black Pearl Crescents, a couple of the tiger swallowtails, several skippers, some Red Admirals and one of my favorites, the Painted Lady.
I used to order the Painted Lady caterpillars in the spring, and about six of them would come in a container with plenty of food. I would put them in a butterfly habitat and watch them eat and eat and then make the chrysalis which hung from the top of it. I moved it once, shaking it a bit too much, and a couple of the chrysalis just shook and wiggled! They didn’t like that! I loved watching them emerge as butterflies! I kept them in their butterfly habitat for a day feeding them sugar water, then released them in my garden. I like to think that the ones I saw on my flowers today were descendants of the ones I released into my flower beds for so many years!
A man walked with God along a beach and saw his life flash before him as footprints in the sand. When times were good, there’d be 2 sets of footprints, which was God walking with him. But when times were bad, he noticed only 1 . This angered him. He said “God, why’d you abandon me when I needed you the most?” And God replied “I never abandoned you, that’s when I carried you, my child.” (from Dhar Mann’s daily inspirational messages. Dhar is on Facebook and YouTube. Check him out! He has short videos with very good stories)
Patriot Day is about two weeks away. Be sure and fly your flag! The autumnal equinox is September 22nd, about three and a half weeks from now. Fall is getting closer!
The Rose of Sharon shrubs are in full bloom and the hummers keep busy going back and forth to the flowers and then to the feeders. My pink clematis is almost finished blooming but it still has a few blooms, which are spilling over the fence. The hummers keep flying over and around it. At one time they were catching some spiders that were on it! The hummers will zip around for a while, then sit and rest for about ten minutes. If you can spot where they are sitting on the branch for the rest period, then you can watch them as they preen their feathers and they eye the other hummers!
When life isn’t a bed of roses, remember who wore the thorns.
In the last June primary, my sister and I both voted by mail in ballots. It was so much easier than having to clean up, change clothes, do my hair, and get in the car to drive to Calhoun and stand in line for a while, before I had a chance to vote. We mailed the ballots, postage paid, the same day we received them. It was about three weeks before Election Day.
Now, we plan on doing the same thing for the November Election, even though someone is trying to stop us!
If you want to do it the easy way, you can go to: “govoteky.com” and apply for a mail in ballot, also called an absentee ballot. I used an absentee ballot several times years ago when I was at college and later while teaching school in Grayson County. Back then I went to the courthouse and had the clerk fill out the application for me and I said I would be out of town because of college, or teaching. You might be able to do that now. One of the reasons now that you can get an absentee ballot is if you are afraid of catching the corona-19 virus, which anybody with any brains is!!! If you do it on line, you will have to have your Kentucky ID (on your driver’s license) and your social security number, address, and phone number. It took me less than five minutes to apply for the voting ballot online! It will be mailed in a couple of weeks, it said.
You can also go in to vote in person during the three weeks leading up to the election, I presume at the courthouse.
Jesus gives you a new life when you trade your old one in!
You are invited to Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. We have extra masks available, if you forget yours. Everyone is welcome!
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or at 270-875-5317 and leave a message.
