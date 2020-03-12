The forsythias are blooming everywhere! The sun came out Wednesday and it seemed to make the blooms open up everywhere.
The Bible is our passport. Jesus is our pilot. Heaven Is our destination.
Those huge double electric poles just keep marching across the fields on Highway 1155 like a group of aliens! They have started going up the hill and getting closer to Poplar Grove.
Everyone is talking and worrying about the Coronavirus. Hopefully, it won’t reach our rural area. But the Center for Disease Control is saying to stock up supplies for two weeks, in case there is a quarantine.
There is no Purell hand sanitizer to be found anywhere. People have bought it up and are selling it on EBay for an outrageous price! You don’t need that stuff. Just use Isopropyl alcohol or mouthwash to wash your hands. You can also use soap and wash your hands for 20 seconds, long enough to sing “Oh MacDonald had a farm...”
Every fall or at the beginning of winter, I start stocking up on essentials to last at least two weeks, in case of snow, especially soap, toilet paper, medicine, pet food and sunflower seeds for birds. Remember that dusting of snow years ago we were going to get, but the system stalled and we got a lot more than that! I had 18 inches in my front yard and more than that in the back! I was really glad I had stocked up! I have stocked up now with pet food and sunflower seeds, just in case!
The Rumsey United Methodist Church has the following on its sign: The hero died but that is not the end of the story.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. I hope to see you there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.