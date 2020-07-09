This July heat wave is going to last until the middle of the month. I would complain about all the heat but winter is going to be here one day and then we’ll wish the heat was back!
This was on a church sign in Nashville: Too hot to keep changing sign. Sin bad. Jesus good. Details inside.
Happy birthday wishes to Jennifer Logsdon Igleheart, who will be having a birthday on July 11th! Happy birthday, Jennifer.
Happy birthday wishes to Carol Ann Rickard, who is married but I can’t remember her married name! I always think of her as Carol Ann Rickard! She is having her birthday today, July 9th! Happy birthday wishes, Carol Ann!
Six feet apart today is better than six feet under tomorrow! (Thanks to Josh for sending this!)
There have been a lot of birds at the feeders, and I have been going through a lot of sunflower seeds lately. A lot of the birds are one of the most common and one of the prettiest birds, even though the name isn’t that pretty! It is the House Finch. It is a songbird, like the other finches, and it loves to jump around from feeder to feeder and it just sings and chatters it’s little heart out, so it is a joy to have around! It used to be a bird that was kept in cages back in the 1930s and ‘40s. then someone let some loose, or maybe they escaped somehow. So now they are pretty common. They like being around houses, which is where they got their name. The male has a reddish or raspberry colored cap on its head and a bright raspberry colored on the front of the head and the bib. It has brown streaks on its underparts. The female has grayish-brown streaked back and underparts.
Some of the other native sparrows have also been visiting the feeders. The Song Sparrow has brownish and grayish streaks, and the White-crowned Sparrow has white streaks on its head. Others are the White-Throated Sparrow which has stripes of yellow on both sides of its head, and the American Tree Sparrow which has a rufous, or a reddish-brown cap. The goldfinch comes by often and they are a joy to listen to as they sing so prettily!
A friend of mine has a daughter who has lived and worked in Alaska for over twenty years, but now is ready to leave because of the mosquitoes! Since the climate change is causing the melting of the permafrost, which is the layer of water under the ground, sometimes several feet deep, that stays frozen all year long, pools of water are everywhere, just like it had rained a half inch. This means it has become a breeding ground everywhere for mosquitoes! Everyone has started wearing hats with netting on them that covers the face, neck and throat, leather gloves and heavy pants, socks, and shoes! She doesn’t even let her little short-haired dog outside because she i s swarmed by mosquitoes. The dog has been taught to use papers in a corner of the bathroom! And we think we have problems with mosquitoes!
Worse than the mosquitoes, in 2016, a group of reindeer in Russia was found dead for no known reason. They found that the melting permafrost had released anthrax, a deadly poison, into the surface, which killed the reindeer. They had to burn all the bodies to keep other animals from coming in contact. They are afraid the melting permafrost, which has been frozen for hundreds of years, or even thousands, will release orther poisons and diseases.
Happy birthday wishes to Mary Durbin Hancock! Her birthday is July 12th! Happy birthday, Mary! We’re going to have to sing you Happy Birthday at church this Sunday!
Well, the corona-19 virus still has not “magically gone away.” The numbers keep going up and up, mainly because of people not wearing masks and keeping social distances. We have more cases than any other country in the world. The other countries have been laughing at us the last couple of years, and now they pity us and shake their heads at our government’s failure to contain the virus. Now they shutting their borders to us. The European Nation has shut all their borders to Americans and some of the provinces in Canada also want to shut their borders to Americans.
If temptation is knocking, let Jesus get the door.
Many birds who migrant have clusters of iron in their beaks and heads. Scientists think that the iron is used as a receptor to get information from the magnetic fields around Earth, which helps them find their location and where they need to go. Gray whales use navigation to travel long distances, and it’s likely that they rely, at least partially, on receptors to do so. This suggests that solar storms, and their effect on Earth, can disrupt their navigation. That could be why whales and dolphins beach themselves.
The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be having services at 9:45 a.m. this Sunday. Everyone is welcome. Just put on your sneakers and jeans and t-shirt and come on! We’re not fancy. We practice social distancing. Bring your mask! Or we have extra masks if you leave yours at home!
