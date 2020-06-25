I heard a strange bird early one morning. It came from from one side of the road down through the wooded area on the back of my hill, and sounded just like little puppies yipping! I walked down a short distance to try to see them, when suddenly the yipping came from behind me, on the other side of the road down the hill! I didn’t see any birds, but that had to have been a Mockingbird!
It is now Summer! Today, Thursday, is the 177th day of the year. There are 189 days left in 2020! This has been one of the longest years, and we are not half way through it!
I bought some “Repels-All” animal repellent granules by Bonide to put around the bird feeders to try to stop Rocky Raccoon and Rocky, Jr. from eating the sunflower seeds and destroying the feeders. It is people and pet safe. It repels raccoons, deer, rabbits, skunks, groundhogs, and several others, and lasts for two months. It contains a lot of stinky strong smelling stuff, like garlic oil, cloves, putrescence whole egg solids (rotten eggs!), vinegar, wintergreen oil and fish oil, but no poison. It also repels birds (keeps them away from your strawberries) so I just made a circle of it around the feeders. The bird feeders haven’t been bothered since. A plastic jar of 1.25 pounds was $6, and I think I got it from Lowe’s. And believe me, you do not want to stick your nose in the jar to smell it!
“Love one another” says the Rumsey United Methodist Church.
A fellow DAR member sent this article to me. This article was in the Lancaster Pennsylvania Examiner on Dec. 14, 1853. “A man named Andrew Rigler died suddenly on Friday evening. He was warming himself by the fire used by the workmen engaged in relaying the road when he complained of feeling very sick and immediately fell to the Earth. He died a short time later. Coroner Dern held an inquest and the Jury returned a verdict of “Death by the visitation of God”.”
Jesus didn’t say, “I am finished.” He said, “It is finished.”, meaning what He was sent to do by God. Jesus was just getting started!
Sympathy to the family of Lomer Ellis, Jr., who passed away on June 18. He was 85, and a long time member of the Poplar Grove community.
When someone brings up your past, tell them Jesus dropped the charges!
Neptune has the highest winds of any of the planets, even though it is the farthest from the Sun! The winds can blow from 900 miles to over 1500 miles per hour, depending on the storm! Since it is one of the giant gas planets in our solar system, there is no hill or trees or mountains to slow down the winds, so over the past thousands of years the wind just kept picking up speed! Neptune is the farthest planet in our Solar System, since Pluto is no longer considered a planet! They have found over 1500 smaller planets, or dwarf planets, out beyond Pluto that are still part of our Solar System and they also orbit around the Sun!
Everyone is invited to church services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Wear your mask and keep social distancing. This is a crazy time, and a year for the history books, but we can still worship the Lord with a mask on! He knows who we are!
