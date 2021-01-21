Dear 2021, God has already given me everything I truly need right now. I’ve got a warm place to sleep, good food to eat, and great people to love. Please take care of those who really need you this year. Thank you.
(Sent to me by Dhar Mann)
We only had about a half inch of snow last week, and it melted pretty fast! That’s about all we have had this season! Groundhog Day will be coming in a little over a week! It doesn’t look like they have canceled the big to-do, because of the virus, that they have every year on Gobbler’s Knob. I checked their website and it looks like they are still going to check in on Phil, the Groundhog, and his prediction for the last half of winter!
There was an Indigo Bunting hopping around at the feeders and singing up a storm! I often see them darting around in the trees and bushes. They are a slender, quick little bird with his feathers a deep indigo blue, and a few black feathers on his wings.
I once saw an Indigo Bunting in some foxtails at the edge of my garden. He was slipping in and out of the weeds, holding onto the stalks. He was chirping merrily so he was apparently happy to have found some food! The Bunting was eating the seeds on the heads of the foxtails. He fluttered up and grabbed a seed head, then fell back down onto another weed stalk, still holding onto the seed head. While he was holding onto the stalk with one leg, he used the other leg to hold the seed head while he ate the seeds! All the while he was eating he was singing! Again and again he did this little trick until he apparently had eaten his fill and flew off!
If you put out birdseed in feeders, make sure they are clean with no moldy seeds where the birds can get to them. They can be deadly to the birds. Dirty feeders can also cause diseases.
My cousin in Nevada received over two feet of snow earlier in January. I told her they could keep it! We don’t want it! She said a house in the area had its roof collapse from the weight of the snow! They have special long handle snow rakes to pull the snow off the roofs, which they do as soon as it gets a certain depth, even if it’s night and still snowing!
Sympathy and prayers go out to the family of Darrell Beals, age 71, who passed away on Friday, January 15th. He was buried in the Poplar Grove Cemetery.
Today, the 21st of January, has a daylight length of 10 hours 21 minutes. Next Thursday, the 28th, has the daylight length of 10 hours 30 minutes! The days are getting longer! Spring is getting closer!
Are you having trouble remembering things? Do you get up and go into another room and then think, “What did I come in here for?” That may not be just becoming older. Scientists have found that it is usually a result of not getting enough sleep over a period of time!
Do you have baggage? Give it to the one who can handle it all. — from the sign at the Calhoun Christian Church.
The skunks are in their breeding season and out looking for a mate. I saw five of them that had been hit by vehicles on the road to Owensboro this week.
In February, hopefully, Mars will be receiving several terrestrial robotic guests from several countries. The Arab Emirates spacecraft is due to arrive in orbit on Feb. 9 where it will study the weather and the disappearing atmosphere. China plans on landing a rover on the surface and exploring the terrain. NASA’s Perseverance rover will land on the 18th and search in the clay deposits for signs of ancient life, and then return with samples of the soil. Then later in March, India will launch an orbiter and surface probe as it searches for water ice below the surface of Mars. Mars has lots of frozen carbon dioxide at its polar caps, but they hope to find water ice in case one day man lands on Mars!
Jesus gives you a new life, when you trade in the old one.
The super large asteroid still looks to be headed our way. NASA has several options if it looks to be going to hit us. They have several spacecrafts that can be launched to hit and deflect it, or even have explosives to deflect it. But that’s a few years in the future.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. We have extra masks, in case you forget yours, and we social distance from everyone. We also have lovely music! You don’t have to dress up, because we are all country folks, and God loves us however we dress!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
