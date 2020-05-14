There was a Rose-breasted Grosbeak, with his black head and white underbelly, last week who stopped in for a couple of days. He was on his way north and decided to take a rest. I usually see one or two every Spring, as dies my neighbor, Judy Logsdon, who also puts out seed. The Rose-Beasted female looks a lot like a female purple finch.
The Grosbeaks who migrant to their breeding grounds east of the Misdissippi River spend their winter in Panama and northern South America. The ones who winter in Mexico and Central America head to parts west of the Mississippi River. Most of them cross the Gulf in a single night! A few have been seen migrating over land around the Gulf.
Remember, no storm lasts forever. Hold on. Be brave. Have faith! Every storm is temporary and we never face the storm alone. God is with us. Always.
A little girl, I’ll call her Becky, was having her 8th birthday party and after the cake and ice cream had been eaten, she and her friends and family went outside and released all the helium filled balloons she had received. They stood and watched most of them disappear into the clouds, but three of them had become caught in the pine trees in the back of her house. They went back inside and she and her friends played games for several hours. Later her friends left, and she went outside to the back yard under the pine trees to play with her pony. She saw her pony, legs spread wide, as he gasped for breath. He was choking! Becky ran for her daddy, who called the vet. The vet worked on the pony, and managed to get him to throw up the piece of string and part of the Mylar balloon that he had swallowed while eating grass.
The pony survived, thanks to the vet and the fact that Becky had gone out to check on her pony.
But Feista, a 3 year old champion steeple jumper horse, did not survive the airborne garbage. In 2017 she ate and swallowed a piece of the string, which had part of the pink balloon still attached, and panicked and ran into the fence, breaking two legs and her neck. Her owner had raised her from a baby and was heartbroken.
Pictures of horses, seals, dogs, and other animals that have choked to death from the balloons, or airborne garbage, that have burst and come down in the fields, or yards, or on the beaches, are horrible to see! It is illegal to throw out garbage, but apparently, some people think it is okay to send it up in the air and for it to come down somewhere else!
On Thursday, May 14, Jupiter will cease its regular eastward motion in front of the distant stars of Sagittarius and begin a retrograde loop (looks like it is going backwards!) that will last until mid-September. The apparent reversal in Jupiter’s motion is an effect of parallax produced when Earth, on a faster orbit, passes Jupiter on the “inside track”. After this week Jupiter will be moving farther away from Saturn, but still well within the field of view of binoculars.
We may be having church this Sunday, because most of Kentucky has been opened. If so, church starts at 9:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome!
