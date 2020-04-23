It’s been a very long April! The United States is still in isolation and people have to stay at home unless we have to get groceries or medicine. Then we have to wear a mask and plastic gloves! This will be one for the record and history books! All of us country folks can go outside and work in the flowers or garden or in the yard so we don’t get stir crazy! A friend of mine who I check on every couple of days, doesn’t work in the yard and is going stir crazy. It must be terrible to live in the city with no flowers or yard to putter in.
It’s hard to believe I started writing the Poplar Grove News in 1995. I don’t even want to count how many years that is. There have been so many changes in the area, and so many people have passed away! Many of them are in the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
It has been 50 years since the first Earth Day in 1970. The tv special starred Bette Midler as Mother Earth, who was sick and needed our help! We thought we would change the world and get rid of pollution and have a better world for us! It hasn’t improved much, with plastic and garbage everywhere. Now they talk about climate change and we watch the polar caps melting and the Greenland glaciers melting away! So many animals and birds have become extinct, and more are becoming extinct every day.
A man from Livermore texted me and said he had a hummingbird, and a lady from Beech Grove texted and said she had a couple. Then I went outside and I had one! These hummers are probably just passing through on their way north. I put out another feeder to make sure they had food and could rest for their travel north.
This little male hummingbird stopped by several times to feed. He would turn his head and watch everything around him, then take a sip. Of course he was not really sipping, but lapping at the sugar water, like a dog. But the extremely long tongue goes under as it grabs the liquid, instead of up like a dog’s! They found out about that by taking a video of the hummer feeding and then playing it at extremely slow motion!
Every year people say they have a lot of wasps or bees at their feeders. Try diluting the sugar water from 1 cup of sugar and 4 cups of water to 5 cups of water. The wasps and bees don’t like it unless it is really sweet.
The biggest problem is not dying from the coronavirus, or from any virus, or even a car wreck. The biggest problem is dying without Jesus Christ. Then, where would your soul go?
It is a distance of 8 light minutes from the Sun to the Earth. That’s because it takes 8 minutes for light to reach the Earth from the Sun! It is a distance of 5 light hours to go from the Sun to Pluto! That’s because it takes light 5 hours to reach Pluto.
The light hour, or light year, is a measure of distance, not time. It is the total distance that a beam of light, moving in a straight line, travels, in one hour or in one year. Light can travel almost 6 trillion miles in one year! If you take that 6 trillion miles (one light-year) and multiply it by 9 billion years, you would have the distance of the farthest star the Hubble Space Telescope has seen so far! That light from that star, called “Icarus”, started traveling 9 billion years ago! How can someone look at the heavens and not believe in God! How great and magnificent are God’s wonders!
We can’t go to church because of the virus, but we can still pray and worship Jesus at home. We don’t need a special building to go to! “For it is by grace we have been saved, through faith — and this is the gift of God!” Ephesians 2:8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.