It’s almost Thanksgiving! A lot of people are already getting turkey and hams for the holiday. I am not going to my family’s for the holiday because I don’t want one of them to give the virus to me. I also do not want to give it to one of them! That would be much worse!
Prayers are requested for Scotty Ray. He had to have a toe removed from his foot, but he should be home by the time you read this. He will have a long recovery, so remember him in your prayers.
Also remember in prayer all the people who have the coronavirus. Pray for all the front line workers. We are all in this together! And please wear your mask!
I was moving some stuff around in my barn and organizing it. I put some old logs to one side and when I turned back, I saw movement on the ground. I took a closer look and saw it was a woolly worm! It was solid back, but it was huge! It was almost 3 inches long and almost an inch thick in the body! I didn’t know they grew that large! It was apparently under some of the wood that I was throwing away and I disturbed him when I moved it. I grabbed my phone and was going to take a picture, but he moved under some other logs before I could take it.
I’ve seen several other Woolly worms and most of them are black at the head and at the end, with just three or segments in the middle as reddish-cream color. That means, according to the Farmer’s Almanac and old folk tales, as being cold and snowy at the beginning and the end of winter.
Be the person who makes everybody feel like a somebody.
The weather is suppose to be getting much cooler, so I guess our nice weather is going to end! The house finches and English sparrows has been visiting, as also a couple of white crowned sparrows that have been dropping by. They have been eating seeds in the fields and now have come in to the feeders.
“Shout Hosanna! But first, step back 6 feet!” This is from the First Baptist sign in Nashville.
Most of my flowers have been zapped by Jack Frost, but some of the Tansy and the clematis are still hanging on. There are actually a couple of blooms on one of the clematis vines.
Someone wanted some of my Snow on the Mountain flower seeds, and so I had the lady’s name and address on a piece of paper. but a cat ate the paper! I always wanted to say that! Really, she just chewed on the paper and and played with it, but it is now illegible! Please text me if you are the lady who wanted the seeds!
The Supermoon last week also brought out the coyotes. I could hear them howling and yipping on my hill even before it became dark, and running up toward the churches. A bunch of them were in the yard of my old house and yipping and then they headed down to my barn. I could hear them as they traveled. They passed my barn and then traveled over toward the neighboring farm, yipping all the time. They headed over toward the Ross Road, crossing the fields. The group down on the Pack road was silent, so I guess they had wandered somewhere else.
Don’t worry about people that talk bad about you because you will never be criticized by people who are doing more than you. You will only be criticized by people that are doing less. Read that again. This inspirational is from Dhar Mann. He’s on YouTube and I signed up for his inspirational texts, so I get one every few days.
The two very bright stars almost directly overhead after dark are Vega and Arcturus. Arcturus is toward the southwest and Vega is a bit toward the east.
Jupiter is the very bright star halfway up the sky in the south-west. It is 15 times brighter than Saturn, which is to the left and a bit higher than Jupiter. These two planets will be slowly moving together and on the 21st of December will be in conjunction! Which means that, even thought they are thousands of miles apart, to us on Earth it will look like they are meeting!
Before the telescope was invented in the Netherlands in 1608, people didn’t know the difference between a star or a planet. They called everything in the sky a star! The planets were called “wandering stars” because they moved from night to night. A conjunction of two planets was an extraordinary event!
The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church was formed on Nov. 23, 1870. That means that this Nov. 23 our will be 150 years old!
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Put on your blue jeans and your T-shirt and sneakers and come on! We would love to see you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.