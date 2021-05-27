It seems, according to the Weather Channel, that Daviess County, McLean County, Ohio County, Grayson County, Muhlenberg, Breckinridge and a few other counties along the Ohio and Green Rivers will be seeing an explosion of Circadas over the next few weeks. I know the kids are thrilled, but I will have to wait and see. I definitely don’t want to eat one, chocolate covered or not, or even one baked in a cookie!
I was sitting outside as it started getting dark on Saturday. Then I heard a coyote. Then there was another one. They were coming from the Pack Road, on the southern end. Then there were a bunch of dogs barking and having a fit! The coyotes were quiet, and then so were the dogs. They were quiet for the next hour, and I was hoping they would stay on that side of the highway.
“Many books can inform you. Only the Bible can transform you!” This was sent from a lady in Phoenix, Arizona. She was traveling to the Grand Canyon and saw this on a church sign!
It sure turned off hot last Saturday! It is suppose to be hotter the next few weeks.
The Brush Arbor at the Free Union School at Sacramento is having a revival starting June 7th at 7 PM! The revival will last all week! It has been some time since I have been to a brush arbor for revival! I plan on going and hope to see a lot of people!
“What’s meant for you will come to you. Trust the journey and never lose faith that God has a plan for you.” This is from Dhar Mann’s daily inspirational message.
We laid the sweetest lady to rest last Friday in the Poplar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Frances Dame, age 97, just a few days short of her 98th birthday, passed away and joined Jesus, her husband Dudley and others of her family in Heaven. At her funeral there were tears, but there was a lot of laughter from her family and friends, also. Many members of her family came up and said something about her and/or Dudley and everyone had to laugh at their memories. As one who had known her for as long as I can remember, I know she would have loved all the laughter and wouldn’t have wanted her family to cry for her!
“Even when our prayers have no words, God is listening.” This is from the Rumsey United Methodist Church sign.
If you see a church sign that you like, or catches your attention, or makes you think, send it to me! You can write it down or take a picture of it and text it.
I know what some of you need now that we are coming out of the COVID 19! A neighbor of mine got some Bantam chickens some years ago. They are so pretty and are always running after a bug or busy with some important business of their own! They eat a lot of bugs! They are easy to take care of! The problem is he has way too many and wants to give some of the males and females away free! He has a lot of different colors. You have to have a place, like a pen, for them at night so dogs, foxes or coyotes won’t get them. I’ve seen them fly into a tree, but an owl could get them. When I had guineas and they flew into a tree, the owls and hawks would be after them! You can contact me and I can give you his number, or you can drop by my place (text first) and I’ll introduce you! Be sure to have a cage to put them in! Or you can check with him and see what you need to have!
Don’t just pray when you’re in trouble, also pray when you’re thankful.
The Poplar Grove Cemetery Committee will be at the cemetery the entire Memorial Day weekend, taking donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Since the tree that Dudley Dame always sat under is gone, we will be under the trees by the Baptist Church! It costs a lot to keep that cemetery, where your loved ones are buried, mowed and cleaned and trimmed around each stone, and we appreciate every donation!
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45! Our preacher, Brother Wally Renner has gone on a short vacation to visit relatives, so the message will be brought by our Elder Butch Babb. He always does an excellent job! Both of our Elders do a superior job! So put on your blue jeans and t-shirt and come join us! We don’t dress up, because we are just a small country church and God loves all of us, just as we are!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
