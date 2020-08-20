People keep asking me what am I doing now, with over 40 years of experience and over 300 hours of training in genealogy, since none of us who were working at the Family Research Center, including myself, are working there now since the Museum took it over. When some of this mess settles down, Hopkins County has asked me to come and volunteer at the Historical Center in Madisonville. So I will probably be going over there and working with Hopkins County history. The McLean County History book that we were working on, along with the other two books we were doing, will probably be set aside for now.
I saw a t-shirt that said, “Living on Hand Sanitizer and a prayer.” So I had to order one! It came in last week and I wore it to church Sunday!
There have been several of the very large zebra swallowtail butterflies flying around my Pawpaw trees. Something has been munching on the leaves, so there must be baby butterflies, or caterpillars, hiding somewhere in all the branches!
Tweet others as you would like to be tweeted! This is from a Church of Christ sign outside of Houston, Texas.
Several years ago when I was working for my nephew and helping him redo houses to sell, we noticed that there were some red wasps coming out of the eaves of a house we were redoing. They were ten feet from us, and just standing there watching us. I noticed them because we were checking the eaves and gutters for damage. I moved a few feet away and one of them would turn his body and his head to watch me, even when I reached twenty feet away! It was kinda creepy! Needless to say, we didn’t bother the wasps that day but came back early the next day and set off an insect bomb in the attic. I found out that they were called mahogany wasps, and they could be aggressive! They were rare back then, but are pretty common now. I have seen several of them flying among my flowers but I haven’t bothered them.
If speaking kindly to plants helps them grow, imagine what speaking kindly to humans can do.
The sound of thunder rarely travels more than ten miles! If you hear thunder, you are close enough for lightning to hit you!
At this time of year on these warm humid nights, what is known as “heat lightning” is very common. The sky will seem to flicker with light, and even on a seemingly clear night with stars, you may see flashes. No sound accompanies the flash, but if you are listening to an AM radio, you’ll hear crackles of static at the same time you see the flash! What you are likely seeing is the light from a distant thunderstorm that is located at too great a distance for the thunder sound to be heard. But when the sky is hazy, the light from intense thunderstorms as far away as 100 miles can be reflected off a layer of haze and up into the night sky!
Soon after dark, look directly overhead to see one of the two brightest stars in the sky, Vega! It is a white-hot star 25 light years away! That means it takes the light from Vega 25 years to reach us, traveling at 186,000 miles a second! Look in the west for the second brightest star, Arcturus. It is an orange-yellow-hot giant 37 light years away. Remember that stars twinkle, and planets do not. So the planet Venus, the evening star in the west will not be twinkling, so even thought it is also very bright.
Only about four weeks left until Fall begins!
Monarchs lay eggs on milkweed plants, which hatch and the yellow and black caterpillars eat on the milkweed plants for a couple of weeks. Then it’s skin splits, starting at the head and going down to its little feet, and inside is a chrysalis! After a week or so, the chrysalis splits open from the top, and a black and orange monarch butterfly comes out! “YouTube” has videos showing it and it is so fascinating! Adult Monarchs live anywhere from two to five weeks. But as we get closer to the end of summer, they change their life cycle into something very different! These are the ones that are going to be flying down to the mountains of Mexico and will be spending the winter in a place they have never been! They reach the valley in the mountains and spend the next three months hanging onto trees and tree trunks, almost comatose, their wings moving now and then. After three months, the same butterflies start to head back north. These butterflies will live only a short period of time, just enough time to get started back home. It will take several generations of the butterflies before they reach the area, like Poplar Grove, where their great-great grandparents left! Isn’t the work of God awesome!
The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be having it’s church service at 9:45 a.m. this Sunday. Everyone is invited! I have another new T-shirt that I will be wearing this Sunday! So come on and put on your T-shirt and jeans and join me!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.