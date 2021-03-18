A lady who lives in the area of Glenville looked out and saw an eagle just sitting in a tree in her front yard! It stayed there a long while, just looking around. They took some pictures of it, but they were too far away to get a good shot. They didn’t want to get too close in case they scared it away.
The daffodils are blooming! That means Spring is really here, even though it doesn’t start officially until this Saturday, March 20. Spring Equinox occurs at 4:37 a.m., which marks the beginning of Spring!
The Rufous Towhees have been back, almost every day these past two weeks! There will be one, and then within ten minutes three more show up! They usually hop around on the ground, eating the seeds that had fallen. Once or twice one of them jumps up onto a feeder, or onto the top of the swing set where most of the feeders hang, but usually they stay on the ground.
Easter is April 4, the first Sunday in April. That is the day that Jesus arose from the grave.
Are you lucky or blessed?
We hope to be going back to the moon! The first woman and the next man will land on the moon’s south pole in 2024 through NASA’s Artemis program.
There will be a “Supermoon” on March 28. As the moon travels on its orbit around the Earth, that orbit is not a perfect circle. It is more of an oval shape. That means that sometimes it is closer to the Earth than at other times. When it is closer to the Earth, and in the full phase, it of course looks bigger, and that is called a Supermoon.
Our heartfelt sympathies and prayers go out to the family of Linda Gail Ross Frey, formerly of Poplar Grove, who passed away March 14th. She was a 1965 graduate from Sacramento High School, and was a nurse until she retired. She was my cousin and we lived across from each other at Poplar Grove all the years we were growing up. It was always nice to have her and her sister, Lana, and brother Danny J., to play with all the time.
The gray wolf was wiped out in Kentucky, and it’s place was filled by the coyote. That is why we have had so many coyotes over the past few years. They will eat just about anything, from frogs and lizards to lambs and calves and people’s pets.
Give your life to Christ. He can do more with it than you can.
Time is relative! One day on earth is 23 hours, 56 minutes, and one year is 365 days. One day on Mars is 24 hours, 37 minutes, and one year is almost two of our years, because it is so much farther away from the Sun! One day on Jupiter is almost 10 hours, and one year is almost 12 of our years! One day on Pluto is 6.38 of our days, and one year is almost 249 of our years!
The day after Spring is Palm Sunday, which is when Jesus entered the city of Jerusalem, and the people spread palm branches in front of him. They thought he was going to kick the Romans out of the city!
The next Friday, April 2, is Good Friday, which is when Jesus died for our sins on the cross.
Then Sunday morning, April 4, Easter, the tomb was found to be empty! He arose! What a glorious week! Of all the religions and beliefs in the world, such as Buddhism, only one has a living “leader”. Only Jesus, the son of God, is alive. All the others died so long ago and their bodies are dust and lost in the wind!
My sister and I spent a few hours last Sunday after church moving some furniture for Brother Al Johnson. Someone had given him a four-piece living room suite, including sofa, love seat, recliner, and ottoman, and they had to be moved off the porch to the garage before the rain came in. We had a large trailer to use for the moving, so he called us for a favor! Judy Walker and Sharon Walker also came by and helped.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Our address is 5112 State Hwy 1155, Sacramento, KY. It’s the white church. The Primitive Baptist’s address is 5176 State Hwy 1155, Sacramento, KY. They are the brick church. The yellow building is their lunchroom. The old road used to go between the two churches, before the state decided to straighten it to where it is now. That is why the churches face each other and are so close together.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
