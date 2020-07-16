The feeders were empty and I was on my way out to fill them when I saw some Cardinals on the top of the swing set where most of the feeders hang. But they were not fussing. I watched for a few minutes and saw that they were eating the seeds from the sunflower plants that I had not cut down around the feeders. They would grab a seed from the head of the sunflower, then hop over to the top of the swing set, and eat it there!
I also heard another songbird, and was looking around when I saw a little Goldfinch clinging to the side of another sunflower head. He would grab a seed and eat it, then sing and sing before he grabbed another one!
“Church is not a Museum for Saints. It is a Hospital for Sinners!”
I knew I had started writing the news for the Poplar Grove News in the late 1990’s but I wasn’t for sure what year. I thought it was about 1997. I was informed last week when I was calling some friends to make sure that they had masks, that I started the news in 1995! I said how do you know that? That was the year Judy Chambers Conrad had married Tommy Logsdon!
“Faith is a journey, not a guilt trip.” This was on the Rumsey United Methodist Church sign.
They have discovered a 330 million year old fossilized shark head in the Mammoth Cave! It was preserved in layer of rock which had kept it from eroding away. It came from the time when Kentucky was covered with the ocean. My sister used to live in Bowling Green and when she dug in the red ground for a garden, she found out that instead of digging, they had to bring in truckloads of dirt for a garden. A few inches under the surface was limestone rock bed and pieces and chunks of limestone would break off. They were full of fossilized fish and shells. I kept several chunks of it.
“Jesus can wash away your Sin, but you’ve still got to wash your hands!” Someone sent this one that was on the Calvary Church, but he didn’t sent where the church was located.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday at 9:45. We observe social distancing and wear masks! We would love to have you stop by. If you haven’t been to church for a while, or if you have never been, this is the place to come! If you forget your mask, we have extras!
You can text me at 279-875-5317 or call and leave a message, or email me at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
