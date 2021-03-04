Since it was raining after midnight on the first day of March, and the wind was blowing pretty strong, I guess March came in like a lion. That means it will go out like a lamb, according to folklore.
March is Red Cross Month!
Don’t give up! Moses was once a basket case.
I have had lots of different birds at the feeders this week, especially now that the starlings and blackbirds have gone on their way! Goodbye Starlings and Blackbirds.
There were some brownish — red Towhee birds with their dark black wings and back and the splash of white on the body right at the edge of the wings, that were hopping around on the ground, looking for seeds that had been knocked out of the feeders by the wind. They are regular visitors to the feeders.
There were also a lot of other birds on the ground, mostly male and female House finches, and Goldfinches. I saw a yellow feather on one of the male Goldfinches. They lose their drab greenish-yellow feathers and the bright yellow gold feathers come in. They always get their bright yellow feathers to attract the females! A sure sign Spring is coming.
A couple of Blue Jays even stopped by throughout the day on Sunday, or maybe it was the same one! Anyway he kept grabbing a mouth of seeds and flying away then coming back in a little while. Then late in the day he landed on the ground and ate and ate! I also had lots of Cardinals, of course. At one time I counted 22 male and female Cardinals. They like sitting on the fence, as do the finches, and surveying the area before hopping on the ground or one of the other feeders.
A little over 2 weeks left before Spring begins! The Vernal Equinox occurs on March 20!
Store the Bible in your heart, not on a shelf.
I had been working for a few months on the genealogy of a lady who had been adopted. We were lucky that her adopted mother had kept the records of the names and locations of her birth parents in her family Bible, because the birth parents had died soon after she was born. If not for that, she would have had to go to court in the county where she was adopted to get the records open. I had the proof of each generation, including census records, birth records, military records, marriages and death records of her adopted parents and also her birth parents. Then I had to go over the records and make sure she understood the lineage charts and family tree charts for both her birth and adopted families. I told her you have your birth family tree, and then your adopted family tree, including these other trees of all your in-laws and your cousins and their family trees! You have an “orchard of family trees”, all full of love! You can never have too much love!
Even when you feel like you have nothing, you always have God. And never forget, that’s all you really need.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday. Services start at 9:45 a.m. We have extra masks in case you forget yours, and we keep social distance. Most of us don’t “dress up” so just come as you are! Jesus loves you however you dress! We are the white church and the brick church is the Primitive Baptist Church.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
