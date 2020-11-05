My cat, white except for a couple of blobs of brown and a solid black tail, Sarah Blacktail, was attacked by something. The attack ripped the skin on her tail down the length of it, which left it hanging off and completely exposing the bone in the tail! There were no other injuries. The vet doesn’t think it was a coyote because it would have killed her. Maybe it was a possum that she got in a fight with, or a dog, but there is no way of knowing. Sarah was at the vet in Central City for 10 days. After a week of antibiotics and steroids, he had to dock the entire tail. She’s home and doing fine. She doesn’t seem to miss the tail. A friend said that now she’ll have to be called Sarah Notail!
Never stress about being better than anyone else. Only focus on being better than the person you were yesterday.
Judy Logsdon celebrated her birthday, Nov. 4! Judith A. is five months older than me! Laugh it up, David!
November is Native American Heritage Month. There are more than 500 federally recognized tribes, and the culture is as prevalent today as it was centuries ago. Even the ones who live in cities and far away from their people, keep in close contact with their heritage.
A lady sent me some funny one-liners about the pandemic from a sign at a restaurant in Texas. One was: “My body has absorbed so much sanitizer that when I go to use the bathroom, it cleans the toilet.”
“I’m getting way too comfortable looking this ugly all the time!”
“Sounds like thunder, but the way 2020 is going, it could be Godzilla!”
“Website: We use cookies to improve our performance.” “Me: Same”
My favorite gospel singing group, Casting Crowns, is going to be at the Ryman Auditorium on December 3 and 4! But because of the coronavirus, I don’t plan on going. They have been the top Billboard gospel group since 2007! They have sold over 11 million albums!
Back when Garth Brooks was just starting out, he said that a singer made an average of one dollar per album, and the recording company got the rest for all the costs of recording and making the covers, promotions, etc. I wonder what the singers get now?
Not all heroes wear capes. A whole lot of them wear scrubs!
There is no ice in the Arctic as of now! Climate change which causes warmer temperatures has melted all the ice. The ice at the South Pole is also melting rapidly. The ice had been a cover, or shield covering the bottom of the Arctic from releasing millions of tons of carbon dioxide, which is contained by the ice. The permafrost that covered Russian’s steppes is also melting, and it also covered millions of tons of carbon dioxide! This carbon dioxide will make air pollution, which helps makes the climate change even worse, including rising seas
The Earth has filters to help clean the air. These filters are trees, that absorb carbon dioxide. But the largest filter, the Amazon forest with its millions of acres of trees, is rapidly being illegally timbered and millions of acres are being left bare! This is going to be a catastrophe for our planet!
Another meteor shower this next week! The Taurid meteor shower will Nov. 11-15. There won’t be as many falling stars as the last one, but these are usually slower and much brighter! Taurus the Bull will rise about 7 p.m. in the East.
On Nov.16 and 17 we will have still another meteor shower! This one is the Leonid shower, and it usually has over 20 an hour! Leo the Lion rises about 11:00 PM in the Northwest.
Sign from the Edgewood Congregational Church in Austin, Texas: “Services cancelled. God making house calls.”
I’m not sure if we are having church services this coming Sunday. It will depend on what some of the other churches are doing. They’ll make the decision this Saturday.
You can worship God anywhere you are! A church is great, because of the fellowship with other people who are also worshipping God and the “vibes” of love and peace that are in the building. The church is really the people who are there, not the building.
