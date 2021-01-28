We certainly had plenty of rain last Sunday and Monday. It was sprinkling as we went to church Sunday, but the heavy rain and thunder storms came on Monday along with snow and ice a little bit north of us. McLean County and the surrounding counties came under a flash flood alert. McLean County doesn’t have flash floods because of the mainly flat lands, but they still send us one. Some of the rain sounded like ice pellets, but it was warm enough not to last long. Too bad that rain couldn’t have been in south California.
Cypress Creek will be rising from all this rain, and also the Green River at the locks and dam will be up.
No matter who is President, Jesus is still King.
There were two Red-Wing Blackbirds that visited my tray feeder last week. They were there several times within a couple of hours, and then they were gone and I didn’t see them again. They are so pretty and are some of our native songbirds, therefore they are not pests like the starlings, which are not native to America, but come from England.
The Goldfinches and House finches and the English sparrows have really been emptying the sunflower feeders. There are dozens of them, chattering away on the fence and jockeying to get a foothold on the feeders. Someone told me they had to run by Rural King in Owensboro to get some more thistle seed for the Goldfinches. I don’t use thistle seed anymore because it has gone up so high in price because it was used so much. I only use black oil sunflower seeds. The Goldfinches and House finches like the sunflower seeds just as well.
When you feel like you are drowning in life, don’t worry -your Lifeguard walks on water.
This was from the Prayer Warriors.
Groundhog’s Day will be next Tuesday, February the 2nd. This year will be different because of the Covid-19. The party on Gobbler’s Knob where Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his den and announces whether he sees his shadow or not (which will fortell whether or not we have an early spring) will be a virtual party! They even have the Groundhog Club Store open online. There are coffee cups that say: Phil, Drink, Re-Phil. They have masks and caps that have Punxsutawney Phil on them!
I’ve received a mailbox full of seed and plant catalogs this week! It puts me in the mood for planning next year’s garden and getting in there and getting my hands dirty. I plan on having another butterfly and hummingbird garden. I plan on ordering some Monarch butterfly baby caterpillars, but they won’t arrive until in the spring. The Monarch butterfly has gone almost extinct in many places in the U.S. over the past twenty years. I have many milkweed plants and have a bag of seeds to plant in the early spring. The highway department cuts them down everywhere along the sides of the roads, which is one reason they have declined so much.
In 1976 a researcher who was looking for fossilized bear bones in the mountains in northern Spain, stumbled upon a trove of human remains in a cave. After excavating the remains, they found 28 perfectly preserved skeletons of humans!. Using carbon dating, the skeletons are over 400,000 years old! Just think, Moses lived 5,000 years before our time, and 3,000 years before Jesus!
Don’t give up. Things will get better. Please don’t forget, God is always with you, even when it feels like no one else is.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. We have extra masks if you forget yours. We all wear masks and keep social distance. We play gospel songs on a CD player, since we haven’t had a piano player for many years. This Sunday we are planning on listening to Reba McIntire’s ”Back to God,” along with a couple of others on her album. Come on by and join us and listen to God’s Word!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
