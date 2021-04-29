When life isn’t a bed of roses, remember who wore the thorns.
Dozens of Cardinals have been coming to the feeders amid some little song and field sparrows. There were a couple of sparrows that I didn’t get a good look at before they flitted away!
I have several chickadees that visit the feeders almost daily. They are cute little perky birds and they sing their name! Chick -a dee-dee! A Chickadee will also play hide and seek with its food, because he likes to eat it later! He will hide it, like in the cracks between the rafters in my carport, or the cracks in trees. Then later he will go back and try to find it. I watched a chickadee hide a sunflower seed under my wooden picnic table, in the wood cross ties that supports it. The seed apparently didn’t stay put, because a couple of weeks later I noticed several little sunflower plants about an inch or two tall under the table! He apparently had been using that table for a long time for a hiding spot!
I was looking at GodTube, (not YouTube) and saw a video by Steph MacLeod. His song was “When I found Jesus”. “When I found Jesus, He was walking by my side. When I found Jesus, He was holding on to me.one touch from the King of King changes everything.” I have ordered the CD, but he’s Scottish, so it’s coming from England!
I gave each one of my great nieces a jar of Frog Jam! It came from the Big Oak Store in Calhoun on Main Street, in Connie Revlett’s old office, next to the BB&T. They looked at it and said, “Frog Jam! Yech!” No, it wasn’t made from frogs. The ingredients are figs, raspberries, oranges, and ginger, thus spelling FROG! They thought that was so funny! The Big Oak Store has fresh fruit and veggies and frozen items. They also have grapes, which I can’t live without!
The Ruby-throated Hummingbirds have been spotted in states north of the Ohio River, and in Kentucky as of last Monday. All the many storms to the south slowed them down, according to the report. So make sure your feeders are out! I haven’t seen any hummers yet. The hummers will be headed to their home ground, where they were hatched, but there may be some passing through and stopping for a break and food. Each hummingbird migrants on its own, and not in a flock with a lot of others. This helps save the species in case they run into a storm, which they did!
In general, male migrant and arrive on their breeding grounds a week or two before the females. Makes them set up and defend territories around food sources -flowers or even your hummingbirds feeders. Females arrive and find the males. After mating, the females set up separate nesting territories and defend against other hummingbirds. The males take no part in nest building, incubating, or raising the young- the cad!
My milkweed plants are coming up and are five inches to ten inches tall. I have a bag of seeds that I need to plant that was gathered last year so there will be more milkweeds later in the year. Since the highway department keeps cutting them down along the side of the road, they need us to plant milkweeds in our gardens for the butterflies. So many of the Monarchs die along their migration pathway to and from here, and because of pesticides, that the numbers are severely down this year, even more than the past few years. The experts say they are in danger of become extinct! Last year I only saw a few and they were on my milkweed plants!
The Monarch butterflies, like the ones from western Kentucky, go to the same fir trees in the mountains of Mexico each and every year, where they were last winter. But that is really strange, because they aren’t the same butterflies that were there last year! The ones that reach those fir trees are the new fourth generation of Monarch butterflies! So how do they know the way and which tree to hibernate in? Only God knows! It may be the magnetic field around the earth! Then in the Spring, they have to make their way back to the states, including Kentucky, where they have never been before!
The magnetic south and north poles are shifting because of climate change!
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Since Brother Al Johnson has retired (sob, sob) the elders are filling in. We will be having a preacher, Brother Wally, on Mother’s Day for a trial service. If we like him, we will have a new preacher!
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or leave a message at 270-875-5317.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.