We were hit by that ice storm and received a bit of ice, not enough to knock out power lines, but it made for dangerous driving and walking! I called around to several neighbors and friends to see if they were okay and if they needed anything. The roads were cleared off pretty fast, but the driveways weren’t clear, of course. I checked to see how slick my driveway was, and after the sleet, it was too dangerous to walk to the mailbox, even with my snowboots!
Then we received about six inches of snow. I measured it at several places in the front yard and the back. We canceled church, I’m sorry to say, but better safe than sorry.
I had ordered some snowboots four or five years ago from an animal rescue organization, but had never worn them. We never had enough snow to bother with them. I sure used them last week! They kept me from slipping and my pants legs easily went inside them and kept them from getting snowy and wet! I didn’t do that the first time, but quickly learned to tuck them in! My Willis cousins in Rhode Island laughed and told me that they had 24 inches! I told them they could keep it up there!
Prayers are requested for the people in Texas. As of Monday, over 5 million people still did not have power or water!
“Love held Jesus to the Cross, Not Nails”. This was on the Rumsey United Methodist Church sign.
Then the temperatures warmed up and it rained Sunday night. Most of the snow was gone Monday morning, except for a few mounds stuck here and there. Hopefully the snowy weather is over for this year. There’s about three weeks before Spring equinox!
I use only sunflower seeds to feed the birds, and not a mixture with cracked corn in it, which helps to keep the starlings and blackbirds away. But it didn’t help this time! The blackbirds, with a few starlings, and I think three or four cowbirds mixed in, swooped down and took over the feeders after we had all that snow! Some Cardinals and Chickadees and some native sparrows flew in and grabbed some seeds. I had to step outside and bang some aluminum pie pans together to chase the blackbirds away. But of course they were back in a few minutes. When the feeders were empty, we waited until the next day to fill them up. Apparently the blackbirds headed down to a neighbor’s feeder overnight and didn’t come back for several days.
Most people forget that waking up each day is a blessing in itself that we should always be grateful for.
The prairie sage grouse is the one you see in those nature shows whose males balloon out their air sacs on their throat in elaborate mating dances to show off for the females! A federal court has found unlawful the removal of protections from 10 million acres across the West to allow mining in vital grouse habitat. I belong to the Center for Biological Diversity, which helps endangered animals. They and several other such allies, filed a lawsuit in 2016 against the legality of the removal of protections from the habitats.
“Now the new Interior secretary can establish appropriate habitat protections based on science, not favoritism to the mining industry.”
After seven months of traveling, the Mars Perseverance Rover has made a soft landing on Mars! That means they landed gently and carefully, so as not to damage it. They were traveling at 12,500 miles per hour when it put on its brakes to slow it and they released a parachute to slow it more. They released a little drone that looked somewhat like a helicopter, called Ingenuity. As soon as the solar panels got energy from the sun, and the little drone started working, it started flying, and then called home! The atmosphere of Mars is not as thick as ours, and is mostly carbon dioxide, which is what we breathe out. The polar caps are frozen carbon dioxide. The Rover will be searching for frozen water under the surface.
NASA’s Artemis Project aims to put the first woman and next man on the Moon in 2024!
Everyone is invited to church services next Sunday at 9:45 at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, which is the white building. Just come as you are. You don’t have to dress up. Jesus loves you just the way you are! He loved you enough to die for you.
