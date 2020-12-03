I hope everyone is doing okay and wearing your mask and washing your hands or using antibacterial to keep safe. You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or email me at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
Thanksgiving is over for another year. I didn’t go to visit the family because of the virus. With 40-50% of people with no symptoms, I didn’t want to give or get the virus!
The birds have been busy sitting at the feeders and on the 5-foot tall wire fence around the feeders. A neighbor cat has figured out how to go under the 2-foot fence that I have a foot or so from the 5-foot tall fence. He thinks he’s going to get a bird! He hasn’t yet, because all he can do is jump on the 5-foot fence and make all the birds fly away. Then he just kinda hangs there for several seconds, like he’s wondering, what am I going to do now!
I’ve had lots of house finches, singing up a storm, and Tufted Tutmouses and Goldfinches lately. The male Goldfinches are turning their dull yellow-green winter color. I haven’t had many Cardinals since it turned cold, but they are sure to show up later.
Happy birthday wishes to Saulyer Logsdon! He is celebrating his birthday on December 5th.
The latest report is that Santa will be exempt from coronavirus restrictions over the holiday period. Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told members of parliament, reported on CNN, that he had been working on the Santa Claus issue for a number of weeks. He says that as Santa is an essential worker, “he is exempt from the need to self-quarantine for 14 days and should be able to come in and out of airspace, and indeed in and out of homes without having to restrict his movements. He added that children shouldn’t stay up at night to greet Santa, as he will still be required to social distance.”
The first cordless phone was invented by God. He named it “prayer”. It never loses its signal and you never have to recharge it. Use it anywhere!
My Uncle Everett Browning and his wife, Aunt Bonnie (Willis) Browning, members of the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, were visiting our Willis and Embry relatives one Sunday afternoon. This was back when people went to visit kinfolks after church every Sunday! They had headed to Grayson County where they stopped in Caneyville, at Cousin Tom Huff’s grocery store, which is now a parking lot. They hadn’t seen him and his family in a couple of months so they planned on dropping in to his store to visit and to buy lunch. While they were eating, suddenly, they heard on the radio that Japan had bombed the naval base in Hawaii called Pearl Harbor! They had attacked that morning and there was severe damage to the base and severe loss of life. It was December 7, 1941, 79 years ago next Wednesday!
What is the only dog that can be used as evidence in court? The bloodhound’s tracking can be used as evidence. If a bloodhound tracks your trail from the murder scene then you are in trouble! That can be accepted by the court as evidence and proof that you were at the scene! A bloodhound also won Best of Show at the American Kennel Show about five years ago!
“Give thanks to the Lord for He is good.” This is from the Rumsey United Methodist Church sign.
“With Christ in our hearts we are never alone.”This is from the church sign at the Sacramento United Methodist Church.
I hope everyone had a chance to attend church and have fellowship last Sunday. You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church next Sunday. Services are at 9:45. We have extra masks if you forget yours. Everyone is welcome!
