Today is Feb. 20, 2020, or 2-20-2020!
The sun rises today at 6:39 a.m. and it will set at 5:50 p.m. The Moon will rise at 4:58.
The New Moon will occur at 10:32 a.m. this Sunday, Feb. 23.
Easter will be April 12 this year, which is the second Sunday in April.
Just love everyone. I’ll sort them out later — God.
Someone sent me an email back in 2009, several weeks after we survived “The Ice Storm”. It was “ten reasons why I’m glad it’s winter”. On the list were: “l don’t have to mow or pull weeds, and I don’t have to spray on Off! for mosquitoes or biting flies. I don’t get hot and sweaty just sitting in a chair.” I don’t care! I’m still ready for Spring weather!
Forgive your enemies. It messes with their heads!
Happy birthday to Jasmine Nicole Fulkerson. She is celebrating her birthday on Feb. 21. Happy birthday, Jasmine!
Jasmine lives in Nashville now, and she is going to be a featured artist for the RAW Natural Born Artist Showcase at City Winery in Nashville on March 4 from 7 p.m . to 11 p.m. City Winery is an event space/music venue downtown. “This should be an awesome event because the showcase will be featuring not only visual artists from the Nashville area but also musicians, dancers, up and coming fashion designers, roaming models, and live performance art. So you’ll be able to browse and shop a lot of local art and crafts as well as watch a lot of live performances. Please come out, and join me and 50-80 other local artists as we come together and see all that Nashville’s creative community has to offer! I will be displaying lots of new work and creating live art that night.” Tickets are $25 a piece and can be purchased at http://rawartists.com/jnfulk.
Jasmine is also on YouTube! She has a time lapse video of her drawing Associate Judge of the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and one of Ellen DeGeneres.
This is the worst flu season for children in a decade! 92 children have died! There are two strains of flu making the rounds. The Center for Disease Control will be making its report next week about the effectiveness of this year’s flu shot.
I hope everyone had a flu shot! Even if you “never get the flu” you can still have it and not be sick. You just give the flu to others, especially children and the elderly! It’s like Typhoid Mary!
Sin is a short word with a long sentence.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45! Just come as you are!
A lady sent me a picture of a church sign. It said, “Jesus more than likes you.” There was a drawing of a hand with a hole through it and splattered with blood beside the sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.