It certainly turned off pretty chilly Saturday morning! When I finally looked outside it was 40 degrees! That’s a big difference from the past few weeks. Then Monday morning it was 36 degrees.
If God is for us, who can be against us?
A little male hummingbird stopped by several times to feed. He even came after 8 p.m. one night and sat on the feeder for a while as he was drinking. He would turn his head and watch everything around him, then take a sip. Of course he was not really sipping, but lapping at the sugar water, like a dog. But the extremely long tongue goes under as it grabs the liquid, instead of up like a dog’s! They found out about that by taking a video of the hummer feeding and then playing it at extremely slow motion.
A “murder hornet” has been captured alive for the first time in the United States! They are frantically searching in the state of Washington to see if there is a hive of them in the area. The murder hornet, which comes from Asia, brutally kills honey bees, so they are trying to find the murder hornet’s hive before they wipe out the local honey bees!
Prayers are requested for Tammie Evans and also for Jennie Odom.
We should also pray for the thousands who are sick with the Coronavirus, and for the medical staff and first responders.
We should also pray for our policemen. They sometimes get a bad rap. But who stands between us and the bad guys when we need help? Who do we call when someone is trying to break in our house? The boys in blue! They are real heroes!
“Less hate. More pancakes.” This was from a Baptist church in Memphis.
Fall is definitely here! The Maple trees are turning red and yellow and the Dogwoods are dark reds. They turn colors because cells grow across the stems, cutting off the supply of water. It stops making food and the green chlorophyll disappears! What is left when all the green is gone are the reds, yellows and oranges that we see in the fall.
I’ve been spending some of these nice days outside picking and collecting seeds off my flowers to save for next year. Some of the flowers had already been picked by the birds, but there was enough to share with them and for me to have plenty. I was going to trim some on my shrubs, but they were full of Goldfinches and Chickadees, and I saw a flash of a red Cardinal! They were all talking and singing as loud as they could, having a feast on all the seeds! I sat and watched them for a while and left the shrubs for another day. They seemed thrilled they had found the Rose of Sharon shrubs with all the seeds!
“Feed your faith and your fears will starve to death.” The lady who sent this to me saw this on a church sign in St. Louis.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. I have said it before, but in case you missed it on Nov. 23 of this year, 2020, it will be 150 years since our church was first formed! The first church was a log cabin. Someone took a picture of it before it was torn down, and you can see a little girl’s tombstone to the left of the church. The tombstone is still there in the old section of the cemetery, with a clear area where the church once stood.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.