Daffodils are up everywhere, and many have buds on them, but I haven’t seen any opening.
It has already happened that the total weigh of ants on Earth equals the total weight of humans on Earth, reported some scientists who have been studying ants for many years. This would have happened about 2,000 years ago!
Even when it feels like no one loves you, please don’t forget that God loves you. No matter what, no matter when, God’s love for you is unconditional.
Happy birthday wishes to my sister, Barbara Willis Daugherty! She will be celebrating her birthday on March 13!
Daylight Savings Time begins on Sunday, March 14. Be sure and set your clocks ahead so you won’t be late!
The Spring Equinox, or the beginning of Spring, is Saturday, March 29.
Humans are the only animals that blush or feel embarrassed.
St Patrick’s Day will be next Wednesday! Be sure and wear your green!
I hope most of you have received your vaccines! I will receive my second vaccine in a little over two weeks.
Sign at the First Church of the Nazarene in Madisonville -“You Need Jesus!”
The last Sunday in March, the 28th, is Palm Sunday. Easter will be the next Sunday!
Mars is still very bright now but will soon begin to fade as it gets closer to the sunset in the west. The constellation of Orion is moving toward the west and as summer gets here, it with become a morning constellation. But right now it is high in the south and filling up that side of the sky!
“Let all that you do, be done in love!” -from Dhar Mann.
The Poplar Grove Cemetery which is located at Highway 1155, Sacramento, (yes, it’s incorrect on Find-a-Grave) is really the cemeteries of the two churches located there.
The Primitive Baptist Church, at 5176 KY Hwy 1155, Sacramento, owns the cemetery that is on the right side of their brick church, behind it and the section on the left from the church to the old road, which is now a grassy road that leads to the back of the cemetery and is across from the front of the C.P. Church.
The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 5112 KY Hwy 1155, Sacramento, owns the cemetery that is called in the McLean County Cemetery Book , “the old section” which has a Revolutionary soldier buried there, and the “new section,” and the part by the tree that was blown down last year.
We are in the process of combining the cemeteries into one tax-free incorporation, called the Poplar Grove Cemetery, INC. The Board has been formed, but the legal dealings will take a while. This will insure the cemetery will be taken care of long after we are gone.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Easter will soon be here! Of all the many religions in the world, there is only one whose creator is alive! Jesus is alive!
