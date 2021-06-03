I hope everyone had a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day! I spend most of the day at the Mackey Cemetery Get-Together on the other side of Beech Grove, where my Sandefur ancestors are buried. We stayed late talking, of course, so didn’t get home until late.
The cool weather and strong winds over the weekend made me go back and dig out my sweatpants and sweater that I had already stored away for the summer. I knew a family that had gone camping over Memorial Day weekend. I told them they needed to “rough it!” Just a blanket and a campfire is all they really needed! I wouldn’t be surprised if they ignored my advice!
This cool weather is slowing down the cicadas! But one has been seen in the Poplar Grove area, big red eyes and loud almost screaming sound! But only one was seen, and the others could have already been something’s lunch!
Some maps show the cicadas in McLean County but others show them missing us, and closer to the Ohio River. A college friend of mine lives in Louisville, and wanted to know if I wanted a box of chocolate covered cicadas. I politely said No! She says they are everywhere there! She bought one of those car coverings to keep the insects off her car! The cicadas can damage your paint if you don’t have a covering on it. A thick coat of wax will also help keep them from damaging the paint.
1Corinthians 2:9 “But, as it is written, “ What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love Him.”
There will be a solar eclipse on June 10th. This is when a portion of the Moon us directly in front of the Sun and covers it! This occurs when all three, the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth are in straight line! The Moon will be a New Moon, and will be exactly between us and the Sun.
The fact that an eclipse can occur at all is a fluke of celestial mechanics and time. Since the moon formed about 4.5 billion years ago, it has been gradually moving away from Earth by about 1.6 inches per year. Right now the moon is at the perfect distance to appear in our sky exactly the same size as the sun, and therefore block it out. But this is not always true
Don’t stress. The things you have been worrying about, God is already working on.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Drop by and visit us! You may like what you hear! You don’t have to dress up. Just come as you are! We want to tell you about Somebody who loved you so much, He died for you!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message, or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
