I received an email from the USO, saying that the Army is celebrating it’s birthday this week! It is 246 years old!
“Worried about dying? Don’t be. You will live forever. Now all you have to worry about is Location, Location, Location.” A lady and her husband saw this in Nashville.
I saw a honey bee yesterday flying around my clover! I don’t think I have seen any this year! They used to be all over the place and on every flower and clover bloom, but since there have been so many diseases and mites and insecticide is everywhere, millions and millions of them have died. When I was a kid, you couldn’t run bare footed through the grass for fear of stepping on a bee, and I stepped on more than my share! But now, I see only one honey bee on the 40 ft by 40 ft patch of clover. I hope he stays a while.
There have been several Blue Jay’s at the feeders lately. The Blue Jays are the prettiest birds I have at the feeders. There are finches and the Indigo Bunting and Cardinals which are pretty, but the Blue Jay was the mascot of Sacramento High School, so I have a soft spot for him! We are all precious in God’s eyes. He may shake His head a lot, but we’re all precious!
The hummingbirds are also zipping around the clematis vines and the Rose of Sharon bushes I have around the yard. My big purple and pink clematis was cut in two by the weedeater, but there is a little baby one that’s growing there from the root, so hopefully in a couple of years it will be blooming. The hummers have been busy feeding and flitting around, but the other birds don’t pay any attention to them.
I was checking out the monarch caterpillars in my garden, on the milkweed plants that I have growing here and there around the yard. The wind had knocked some of them over but didn’t break any of them. The caterpillars were still eating on the leaves, just ignoring me. One of them was a big caterpillar, which meant it would soon go somewhere, spin a thread and attach itself to the underside of a leaf. I have sat on the ground for a while watching one do this before! Then it would slowly split its caterpillar skin and as the skin splits and it separates, the feet is still on the skin that is falling away! Then you can see the chrysalis underneath! It is amazing to see!
I also have something nibbling done on the leaves of my Pipe Vine. It’s the vine that has the blooms that look like little curved pipes! There is a Pipe Vine butterfly that is mostly black with some bright blue and red spots on the edges of the wings. It will lay eggs only on the Pipe vine. That means the caterpillars will only eat the leaves of the Pipe Vine. There is a native Pipe Vine that grows in the woods, but I don’t have any of it. I learned about them when I started my butterfly garden a few years ago. I also have some Tansy, which is a bright yellow herb in the aster family, that butterflies love. In fact I think it has decided to grow super large this year! But the bees and butterflies really love it!
A lady sent these to me this week and they were so funny I wanted to share them: “My kids wanted to know what it was like to be a mom, so I woke them up at 2 a.m. to let them know my sock came off.”
The other one she sent was :”Not sure if I should be more concerned about the son who locked me out of my bedroom today, or the one who showed me how to pick the lock.” If the Milky Way Galaxy was the size of a single tennis ball, the Andromeda Galaxy (M31), would lie 5.6 feet away.
Light travels at the speed of 186,000 miles per second! Nothing but light can travel at that speed! It takes light from our Sun five (5) hours to reach Pluto! So it is a distance of 5 Light Hours!
For light to travel completely across our Milky Way Galaxy, the one our Solar System is in, from one side to the other, it would take light 100,000 years! Therefore the distance across the Milky Way Galaxy is said to be 100,000 Light Years. The miles are in the trillions, so it’s just easier to say it has a distance of 100,000 Light Years.
Isn’t God’s Heavens just amazing?
Who is the only movie star to have an asteroid named after him? Tom Hanks, of course! His favorite movie is 2001 Space Odyssey. He also played Jim Lovell in Apollo 13!
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Brother Wally Renner will bring the message. Come on by, even if you haven’t been to a church for a while! We would love to have you!
The paperwork to make the Poplar Grove Cemetery into a non-profit “Inc.” hopefully will be completed within a week or two. It takes a lot of money to have it mowed even one time. The wooden sign has a mailbox attached to it which has envelopes for people to send donations if you have family members or friends in the cemetery.
My mother copied the cemetery in 1975 and it was put in the McLean County cemetery book in 1977. Then I recopied it in 1999, and put it on the internet on USGenWeb.org. Just go to Kentucky, and McLean County. It is a lot larger today, and I am slowly working on copying it again!
