My sister and I have had our second shot of the vaccine!! Reminds me of the old Alka Seltzer commercial. “ Oh, what a relief it is!” I feel so much safer now. We still have to wear our mask to protect ourselves for a while, and to protect other people. I could still breathe it in and then breathe it on other people.
“Friends don’t let friends die without Jesus” — this was seen at the Trinity Baptist Church close to the panhandle of Texas.
We had a “go-around,” as Mother used to say, with a water line that had developed a pinhole leak in it. We tried to get to it under the floor, which meant a lot of crawling and wiggling in the mud under the floor, but couldn’t reach it. So we had to cut a hole in the bedroom floor to get to it. Then we cut the section where the leak was located off and used a shark bite tool to attach the two pieces together! Finally, we got water back on! We had been using water from buckets for a few days that we, or make that “l” filled at the outside water faucet, and carried inside. We had several empty and clean milk jugs that I used to fill with drinking water from the outside faucet, since I only drink water and milk, and we were out of milk! Barbara drinks colas so she was okay.
Prayers are requested for John Miller, son of the late Allen J. Miller. He’s having a rough fight with Covid-19.
“If you find yourself going through a hard time, please remember that life always gives you the lesson before it gives you the blessing. You might not see it right away, but better things are ahead! Stay strong!” This is from the daily message of Dhar Mann, an inspirational talker and video maker. He’s on YouTube, if you haven’t seen him.
“Whoever is praying for snow, please stop.” This was another sign from Texas from last month!
Someone texted me and said the Purple Martins are back, and are flirting in and out of their boxes and singing up a storm! The magazine that is put out by the Purple Martin Society says to make sure the nesting boxes are not too close to water, because the little ones can fall into it and drown. When the sun is extremely hot during the summer and ther RC is not a shade over the metal house to cool it, the babies can fledge, or try to fly, too soon to escape the heat. That’s when they can fall into the water and drown!
The last day of the average frost is April 23. So if you set out any plants before then, be sure and keep some old sheets or something so you can quickly cover them if there is a frost. That date may be different in the next few years because of climate change. The cherry trees opened their blooms in Washington DC and also in Japan earlier this year because of climate change.
The weeks surrounding the equinox brings an opportunity to spot a phenomenon that is only visible in the night sky two times a year, now and when it appears again around the September equinox.
The pyramid shaped, or triangle-shaped fuzzy glow known as the zodiacal light should be visible during the first couple of weeks of April for those with a sharp eye and located far away from light-polluted cities. The bottom of the triangle will be closest to the horizon, with the tip pointing upward. It can be seen in the western sky after sunset. If you hold your hand flat out in front of you, with one eye closed, the triangle shape will be just a bit larger than your hand! It looks really awesome and almost like something other worldly! The glow is caused by the sun’s reflection off dust scattered throughout the solar system! But you need to be in a dark spot away from light pollution, which can be hard to find!
“Heaven is a holy place, and you can not enter Heaven with sin on your soul. To wash it clean, come inside.” This is from the Baptist Church on Clays Hill Road, also in Texas.
Next Monday, April 12, it will be 60 years since man first circled the earth! A Russian was the first human to leave the gravity of earth and enter space! The era of space flight began when the Cosmonaut, Yuri Gagarin, orbited the earth in his Vostok I spacecraft. The flight lasted 108 minutes!
Three years before that Russia had sent an unmanned satellite called Sputnik into space. I remember being a little kid, not even in school, and sitting in the back yard with my family watching that Russian light move across the dark sky! Everyone thought they were spying on us, and everyone was a little bit scared. And now there are thousands of satellites in the sky circling the Earth! You can even download an app for your phone that identifies most of the satellites circling the earth!
You are invited to the white church on the hill at Poplar Grove for services this Sunday! It’s the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church and services begin at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday! Everyone is welcome! Most of us don’t dress up, even though anybody is welcome to do so! Just wear your blue jeans, T-shirt and sneakers! I promised you I will be wearing a T-shirt with something about love or Jesus on it! I can’t wear blue jeans because I have to have something loose on my knees, but in the winter I will be wearing sweat pants, and in hot weather I will have casual pants on! We are just country folks, so come on by!
