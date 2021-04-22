“When you feel like you are drowning in life, don’t worry -your Lifeguard walks on water!” —From the Prayer Warriors.
There have been a lot of Cardinals eating the sunflowers on the ground and in the feeders, and a lot of song and field sparrows. I usually don’t have starlings because I use the black oil sunflower seeds, and not the bird seed mix, which has corn. Usually the individual starlings don’t go after the sunflower seeds, unless there’s a huge flock of starlings that comes in a mass. They love the corn in the seed mix.
What is “murmuration”? It is the phenomenon that results when hundreds, sometimes thousands, of starlings fly in swooping, intricately coordinated paths!
This was on the sign of a restaurant in Austin, Texas: “I asked Jesus. “Why are you taking me through troubled waters? “ He said, “Because your enemies can’t swim.”
Today is Earth Day! I remember back at the first Earth Day celebration where the program was on TV. Mother Earth came out all sick and almost dying, portrayed by Bette Midler! There were a lot of movie and TV stars on the show, and all were for taking care of Mother Earth, because if she died, we died! A lot of things have improved, but a lot have gotten worse. Recycling of plastic in our area and in many places around the country has come to a standstill. No one is taking plastic for recycle. So it’s going into the landfills, and the rivers and the oceans, and killing animals and birds by the millions! Micro pieces of plastic is even filling the air that we breathe!
My sister stopped in Owensboro to get some plastic totes to put winter clothes in, and found that they were $4 to $6 higher than they were four months ago, depending on the size. They told us that all plastics items were higher, apparently because they weren’t recycling plastic so we’re running low on it!
“Be thankful you don’t get what you deserve!” This was sent by a lady in Utah from her church sign. I am doing some genealogy work in this area for her.
The meteor shower will be past its peak this weekend, but it is still worth grabbing a blanket and a can of Off! and going outside to see them. Get behind some trees or houses to block out the moon! Then just sit back and look upward in your chair. When I had my pickup I could pile some quilts in the back and crawl in the bed and watch almost the entire sky.
At this time of year, the two Dog Stars stand vertically aligned in the late twilight in the Southwest. Brilliant Sirius, the eye of the Big Dog, or Canis Major, is below, and the Little Dog, or Canis Minor, is high above. They are about two fists apart. As twilight fades and it become darker, you can see that the bowl of the dim Little Dipper extends straight to the right of Polaris in the north.
High above the end-stars of the Little Dipper’s bowl, you’ll find the end-stars of the Big Dipper’s bowl. That pair is almost twice as wide apart. That’s an easy way to locate both of them.
A lady in Utah sent this to me: “It’s pretty wild that we used to eat cake after someone blew on it!”.
Don’t stress if something doesn’t work out. You don’t know what God is saving you from by closing a door you wanted open.
With sorrow and many tears, we are reporting that our preacher, Brother Al Johnson has retired as of last Sunday due to health reasons. He has been sick for three weeks (not covid) and after a stay in the hospital he went to his son’s home in Indianapolis to recover. He called from there to say he would be retiring. The Elders will be filling in for the next few weeks, until we can find another preacher.
Everyone is still invited to come and worship with us at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, which is the white church. Services begin at 9:45 a.m., and everyone is welcome.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
