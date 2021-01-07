This is the first full week of the new year of 2021! I haven’t written 2020 yet by mistake, but I’m sure I will! Everybody is praying for a better year and for the end of the pandemic!
The Magnetic North Pole is moving toward Siberia at 35 miles a year! It’s moving much faster than expected! The magnetic North Pole affects our GPS on our phones, airplanes, and compasses. The companies will constantly have to change the GPS system to be in sych with the new directions! Scientists will have to recalculate where the Magnetic North Pole is surpose to be! I could be lying on my bed in Poplar Grove and the GPS on my phone has me a quarter mile away! Lately it has me in Island or in Livermore! Those big globs of melted rock inside the earth is moving around and messing up the magnetic fields!
“Feel puzzled? Is God your missing peace?” This was on a sign a few months ago at the North Creek Baptist Church in Texas.
Imagine a credit card that is chopped up into very tiny pieces. Now eat it. That is the amount of plastic that most people are probably eating every week. The plastic that fills our lakes and streams and flow into the oceans are entering the food chain as animals, birds, fish and other water creatures eat the plastic, thinking it is food. Many animals die from it. Birds die by the thousands, as many eat the bits of plastic and starve to death. Fish are caught by people, who eat them and they also eat the plastic!
On the first day of December the sun rose at 6:43 a.m. and set at 4:54 p.m. That made the day 10 hours and 11 minutes long. On the first day of January the sun rose at 7:02 a.m. and set at 5:05 p.m. making the day 10 hours and 3 minutes long. On the first day of February, the sun will rise at 6:55 a.m. and set at 5:32 p.m. making the day 10 hours and 37 minutes long. The days are getting longer, slowly but surely! These times were taken from the calendar we got from the Sacramento Deposit Bank. It is published by the American Calendar Company. It has the times of the sun and also the moonrises and sets, and it’s phases.
Heaven is a Holy Place. God is there! You can’t enter Heaven if you have sin on your soul.
The Blue Jays Restaurant is definitely open again with new owners! We went to Sacramento to pay my water bill after church Sunday and to stop by Camron’s to get some cole slaw (argh! They were out!) and the parking lot beside the Blue Jays had dozens of cars! People with masks were walking up the sidewalk and going inside. I hope they were keeping social distance!
The Blue Jays used to have the best catfish some years ago! I would stop by there every few weeks to get a pile of just deep oiled fried catfish.The second I stepped in I could tell if John Wayne Albin was in there! That place was never quiet if he was in there! He was friends with everyone and had the loudest mouth when he was joking and cutting up with them! He also had the largest heart of anyone! I always think of him when I go by the Blue Jays!
“Be yourself, and don’t worry if someone doesn’t like you. Most people are struggling to like themselves.” Text from Dhar Mann, who is a motivational speaker. I’m on his texting list and he sends me a text three or four times a week that is inspirational.
“You can’t enter Heaven unless Jesus enters you.” This sign was at the North Waterboro Baptist Church in Texas.
The Poplar Grove community had a boy who grew up to become a drunkard and drug user. And that’s just what I knew about! He lost his driving license more times than I could count and wrecked his car several times. We would be awaken in the middle of the night by the phone, and it would be him, needing my brother to drive over to Owensboro to get him! He was drunk and someone had taken his keys, or he couldn’t find his car. My brother would go, even when he had to get up to go to work the next morning, because the boy, Roy Gene Ellis, was his friend. Then one day Jesus called Roy Gene, and he was saved. His life changed completely! He became a preacher! His church is in Hanson and when the churches were closed, he was on YouTube, preaching every Sunday. I’m so thankful for Roy Gene, because he was the one who lead my brother, Billy, to Jesus, so now I know Billy is in Heaven.
Grace simply means that you don’t deserve to be saved, I don’t, none of us do! But He loves you and because of that He will forgive you and wash all your sins away! That is the Grace that everyone talks about! Come join us and we would love to have you become one of our family! You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Services start at 9:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome! You don’t have to dress up! We are all country folks and would love to have you join us!
