I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas!
I had to redo the fence around the old swing set where I have the bird feeders. Certain critters, like ‘possums, like to climb the fence and bend it over to get to the sunflower seeds. (Now, you-know-who is going to text me and tell me that I misspelled ‘possum! I’m a Kentuckian. We don’t spell it with an “o”.)
They also love the cat food if I forget and leave any out at night! Last summer I noticed one of the ‘possums didn’t run from me when I was chasing it away. It just calmly walked away. Then I saw the babies hanging onto her back! I got some good pictures of her and the babies! Those two baby ‘possums also come by and visit now. I assume they are the same ones. They are smaller than the others. They also don’t run when they see me.
I haven’t seen any raccoons for a while. It may be that they come to visit after my bedtime! Something is playing in the electric dog water bowl because it’s always dirty in the morning! The ‘possums drink from it, but they don’t stick their paws in it like the raccoons! So the raccoons must come after the ‘possums leave!
It is now officially Winter! The Woolly Worms are all mixed up with their predictions! Some say it’s going to be a bad winter and some say not too bad. I haven’t checked out the persimmon seeds yet. They are pretty accurate with their forecast.
Happy birthday wishes to my Aunt Bonnie Browning, who is celebrating with my parents and brother in Heaven! Her birthday is on December 24th, and we always celebrated it together at her house. They have all been gone so long a time, but it seems like yesterday. It is a good feeling to know for sure where they are, and that Jesus has taken them home.
Several people had texted me about the flocks of starlings that would suddenly descend upon the feeders and in a few minutes eat everything in sight! I would bang on the edge of the window to scare them away, which would work for a while. The only thing that really worked would be to go outside and bang on metal cake pans to scare them into flying away, which also would send the other birds away. In a little while, of course, they would be back.
The starlings are not native to America, which is why they are such a uncontrollable problem. They come from England, brought by a man in the early part of the 20th century, because he wanted all the birds that Shakespeare wrote about to be here in America. Unfortunately the most beautiful songbird in the world, the Nightingale didn’t survive, but the starling did! The starlings are eaten in their native land, and are considered a delicacy at restaurants. A friend of mine who was in the Air Force and stationed for a couple of years in England said they tasted better than pheasant and they are on most of the restaurant menus!
I had several Rufous Towhees that stopped by the feeders. They are very noticeable with their reddish orange splotches on their side and their white bellies and black backs. They were hopping around and eating the sunflower seeds that I had spread on top of the snow. There were also some gray and white Tufted Titmouses with the little tuff of feathers on their heads that they can raise or lower. The House finches and Goldfinches were sitting on the fence around the feeders, waiting for a chance at the feeders. They, along with the Chickadees were singing and chattering as they fly around and fight for a place at the sunflower seeds.
The Rumsey Methodist Church had this on their sign: “Peace on earth, God’s will for men.”
My cousin went to Africa with a group many years ago for several months to deliver free Bibles to the people. They were thrilled with the Bibles they were given and treated them like they were made of gold! It was so moving, she said, to see a grown man with gray hair sit down, with tears running down his face as he hugged his new Bible and opened it to read about the love of Jesus.
The virus count keeps getting higher! According to the government people in the U.S. are now dying at one person per minute from the virus. There are still a lot of restrictions in place. But some people are still not wearing masks!
Meanwhile, Santa will be exempt from coronavirus restrictions over the holiday period. Ireland’s Foreign Minister, Simon Coventry, told members of Parliament yesterday that he had been “working on the Santa Claus usdue for a number of weeks”. He said that since Santa is an essential worker, he is exempt from the need to self-quarantine for 14 days and should be able to come in and out of Irish airspace, and indeed in and out of Irish homes, without having to restrict his movements.” He added that children shouldn’t stay up at night to greet Santa, as he will still be required to social distance.
We had our Christmas card-giving last Sunday with lots of Christmas music! Brother Al Johnson was picked up Monday by his son to spend the week there before heading to his other son’s house for Christmas. He will be missing next Sunday’s church but one of the Elders will be filling in. They both do such a fine job!
We have about one week left of 2020! The new year of 2021 will be about the same as this year for a while, but hopefully by the time summer gets here, we can all breath a sign of relief that that virus will be over for the most part!
