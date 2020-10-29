The coyotes have been howling starting just after dusk. One time last week they had come down from the hill and were already yipping and howling in the field between Lomer Ellis, Jr., and me, about an hour before dusk! One of the packs in our area, and there seem to be at least two packs, seem to make a circle from my hill down to the low area in back of my barn, then they head toward the Ross Road and the Pack area and spend some time back there. They are probably nosing around the chicken and turkey houses, and then in a few hours they can be heard in the direction of the Poplar Grove churches. Then in another hour or two they can be heard back on the hill behind my house.
Fall is definitely here! The Maple trees are turning red and yellow and the Dogwoods are dark reds. They turn colors because cells grow across the stems, cutting off the supply of water. It stops making food and the green chlorophyll disappears! What is left when all the green is gone are the reds, yellows and oranges that we see in the fall!
Halloween is this weekend! Some of the churches are still going to have Trunk or Treat for the kids. The virus has changed even this!
I’ve been spending some of these nice days outside picking and collecting seeds off my flowers to save for next year. Some of the flowers had already been picked by the birds, but there was enough to share with them and for me to have plenty. I was going to trim some on my shrubs, but they were full of Goldfinches and Chickadees, and I saw a flash of a red Cardinal! They were all talking and singing as loud as they could, having a feast on all the seeds! I sat and watched them for a while and left the shrubs for another day. They seemed thrilled they had found the shrubs with all the seeds!
“Courage is fear that has said its prayers”. This is from the Rumsey Methodist Church sign.
Kate Reubens, who is a NASA astronaut on the ISS, voted from space! A law passed in 1997 allows astronauts in space to vote! Kate said, “Ifshe can vote from space, then everyone should vote!” They even made a little voting booth in space for her to cast her vote! Due to the special conditions she is under, being in space, she has permission to electronically send her vote to Earth.
If the Milky Way were the size of a single tennis ball, the Andromeda Galaxy (M31) would lie 5.6 feet away.
There was a successful Christian lawyer named Heratio Spafford. His only son died at age 4 in 1871. In 1872, the great Chicago fire wiped out his vast estate, made from a successful legal career. In 1873 he sent his wife and four daughters over to Europe on a summer trip on the ill fated SS Ville du Havre. Since he had a lot of work to do, he planned to follow them later. The Ship sank and he lost his four daughters with the wife being the only survivor. She sent him a famous telegram which simply read, “SAVED ALONE....” On his return home, his Law firm was burned down and the insurance company refused to pay him. They said “It’s an Act of God”. He had no money to pay for his house and no work, so he lost his house. Then while sitting and thinking about what’s happening to him, being a spiritual person, he wrote a song — “Whatever, my Lord, You have taught me to say — It is well, it is well with my soul”. This song, “It is Well with my Soul” has been sung throughout the United States and England for over a hundred years!
The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church was closed last Sunday due to the high increase of new coronavirus cases in the county. We will also be closed next Sunday, because of the virus.
