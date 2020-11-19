At the time of this writing, McLean County has had a total of 310 cases of the coronavirus and 10 who have died from it, and 222 who have recovered from it, since the beginning of the year. Prayers are requested for all the front line workers, including the nurses and doctors. I pray they stay strong!
It’s almost Thanksgiving. Most people will not be visiting family members because of the dangers of the virus. I’m going to sit home and read a book, and maybe have some chicken!
We had severe winds late Saturday night and through most of Sunday. I had hurried and put the outdoor chairs in the carport so there were safe. We just had a couple of branches down. Some people had lost power, but none of our electric lines were down. I had emptied the bird feeders so the feed didn’t get blown around but the feeders will have to be untangled and refilled.
For those who have lost track of the days, today is Blursday, the Fortyteenth of Maprilay. This was from a church sign in Indianapolis.
A lot of the birds have gone south for the winter, like the Hummingbirds and the Purple Martins. But we still have a lot of birds that stay here all year long, such as the American Goldfinches and the House Finches and many types of native Sparrows such as the Song Sparrows and Field Sparrows.
Another bird that stays in Kentucky during the winter is the American Robin! We don’t see them very often because they have moved deeper into the woods. As soon as the temps dropped, they headed for the woods. They are hiding in the brush and cedar trees for protection from predators and the cold winds of winter and to find berries and hidden bugs under the fallen leaves and the eggcases of bugs that are in limbs and tree trunks. When the ground becomes warmer and the earthworms start coming to the surface in the spring, then the Robins will appear on our lawns. And if we have a warm spell this winter, with the frogs croaking and the worms rising to the surface, they will be back!
The numbers of the Robin are in decline in the northeast states, from Maine and New York on down to West Virginia and Virginia. They are also down in Oregon and Washington state, and from Arizona to Texas. But so far the Robin is thriving in Kentucky!
Remember when you wished the weekend would last forever? Happy now? Lady sent me this from Florida.
Sympathy and prayers to the family of Libby Young McLaughlin, age 92, wife of Orval McLaughlin, Sr., who passed away last Saturday, November 14th. Her funeral was yesterday She was buried in the Poplar Grove Cemetery.
Don’t stress if something doesn’t work out. You don’t know what God is saving you from by closing a door you wanted open.
Prayers are requested for Scottie Ray, who had a toe removed due to complications of diabetes. He is home and seems to be doing better.
I was surprised to see an entire section of vinyl records for sale at WalMart! Remember those 33 1/3 rpm records with the 12-inch square covers with the pictures of the singer or the group that most of us grew up with! People want that specific sound that only comes with the vinyl records! I saw albums of Fleetwood Mac, Queen, ABBA, even the Eagles, Beatles and Jimi Hendrix! The covers were beautiful! They even had several of the 33 1/3 spinning table players for sale to use with them.
The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church was cancelled last Sunday because of the high number of virus cases in the county. That makes five Sundays in a row. The first Sunday, Oct. 18, our furnace was on the blitz and it was cold in the church. The last four Sundays were canceled because of the virus. Hopefully, we will be back in church in a few weeks!
