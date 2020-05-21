We are entering our 10th week of quarantine! They plan to open churches soon, but still maintain the 6 foot social distancing, and wear masks. The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be open on Sunday, May 24 at 9:45 a.m.
Tweet others as you would like to be tweeted.
The birds have really been flocking around the feeders. There’s been a couple of Blue Jays chasing a lot of the others away. But they always come back.
The beautiful Grosbeak that was here for several days is now gone. He has probably left to finish his migratory path and headed to the north where there are lots of pine trees, and lots of pine seeds to eat!
A Rufous Towhee has come in and has been eating the sunflower seeds that have fallen on the ground. He is about as large as a Cardinal, and has black on his back with reddish-brown, or rufous red, on the sides, and a white breast and belly which makes him stand out! His sound is a Toe-hee! Toe-hee!
We have about a month before the beginning of summer! The Star, Vega, is becoming extremely bright in the East when it rises about 10 p.m.
Download your worries and get online with God!
We were surprised to get a check from our insurance company, Kentucky Farm Bureau, for $25 for each vehicle, to help us during the pandemic. They said that they wanted to help alleviate the financial pressure that their members were facing due to the pandemic, and to recognize that Kentuckians are driving their vehicles less often!
If you see something different about our place, we finally found some guys to help with the house. That’s the house that you-know-who started four years ago and then took our money and left. My sister decided to put wood on the siding because you-know-who came back and took half of the metal siding we had in a pile. We had given him the money to buy it, but this time he took half of it back to where he bought it and said we didn’t need it! So he got that money.
If God is your copilot, switch seats.
I have been seeing a few swallowtail butterflies feeding off the old bananas and strawberry leavings that I dump in the garden for them. I also bought some white sand to put in a large pan along with water, so they can lick the nutrients from the sand. It will be like a puddle in the ground after a rain, and the butterflies all gather to lick the wet nutrients. They love that!
The Mackey Cemetery will be having their annual Get-Together this Monday, Memorial Day at the cemetery, which is just outside of Beech Grove, on Mackey Cemetery Road. It will be from 1:00 until 4:00, Central Standard Time.
Some people come for the entire time and we spend a lot of time talking and showing them around the cemetery. Other people just drop by for a few minutes to put some flowers on their family’s grave. All are welcome. So whether you have kinfolks here or are just neighbors and friends, we would be happy to have you stop by for a while. We will be maintaining the six feet social distance.
There are over 70 sextillion (yes, that’s a number!) stars in our universe! They have confirmed the existence of over 1,832 planets, by the behavior of the star’s light.
If there is a planet going around the star on its orbit, then when it passes in front of the star, there will be a decrease in the light being emitted. The equipment that the scientists use to record the light from the star can even show the different elements of the star, like helium and hydrogen. It records the decrease of the light when a planet passes in front and can even figure out the length of the orbit.
