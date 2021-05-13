I had some Super Heroes at my place Sunday afternoon! My sister and I came home from church, ate a bite, and I fell asleep while reading, and she fell asleep while watching TV! She woke me up and said some of the most horrible words in the English language: “There’s no power! The electricity is out!”
I quickly called Kenergy and the automated service said they would sent someone out. I looked around and didn’t see any tree branches blown down by the strong winds we had been having. The Kenergy truck pulled up faster than I expected. They checked around and saw that something had fallen way down the hill behind me. It turned out it was an old TV antennae that had fallen on the transformer! They had to call another truck out of Owensboro to help. To make a long story short, after over four hours out in that cold wind and wet ground, Mr. Todd, Mr. Sandefur, (and I’m sorry I didn’t get the other guy’s name) repaired the line and my power was back on! Thank you, Jesus, for sending my Super Heroes! We found out we were kin to Mr. Sandefur because my mother was a Sandefur!
Then they came back the next day and replaced the electric pole that had been damaged! They were there about five hours! My heroes!
“God didn’t create anything without purpose, but mosquitoes, fleas and ticks do come close!” This was on the Church of Christ Burnett’s Chapel in Utah.
The scientists are saying that the 17-year cicadas are going to emerge from the ground at any time. They don’t bite, and are harmless if the dog eats them, but they can damage young trees when they cut a slice and deposit eggs in small branches. I remember that from years ago. The larva are already at the surface, just below the ground. In some spots across the eastern U.S. the cicadas larva has apparently been killed, so they won’t be emerging. Some reports say that they will be emerging closer to the Ohio River or the Tennessee border than we are located. What a shame that we won’t be hearing all that loud noise, which will be like sitting down beside a lawn mower!
But the brood that will be emerging in 2024 is suppose to be emerging along the Green River area and the Pennyrile area. So be sure to hang onto your ear plugs for then!
Try for a change switching your prayers from “Help me, help me, help me” to “Thank you, thank you, thank you” and watch how quickly you receive more blessings to be thankful for.
They call them “jumping worms,” even though they really don’t jump. They wiggle, thrash around, like they are having convulsions or are going crazy (which is another name for them -Crazy Worms!) when you uncover them! They are also 2 inches to 8 inches long, so I may be doing the jumping if I see a pile of them! They look a bit like our regular European earthworms, but are longer and larger, like a night crawler, and are a brownish color. The whitish collar on them look restrictive and tight and not bumpy or raised like the regular earthworms. If you grab one, it will wiggle like crazy, and it’s tail may fall off which lets it escape!
They are from part of Eastern Asia, and came in the country on some plant dirt or even bark on wood. They are not helpful to the soil like our European earthworms, but can damage and eat all the nutrients, killing plants. They have spread throughout much of the
U. S., doing lots of damage to plants and soil. They say to kill them if you see them. They are also said to be in Kentucky, but I haven’t seen any. They are taking over the forests and damaging the trees and soil. Minnesota has been having a lot of problems with them. If you buy any plants in a pot with dirt, the experts say to ask if there is a chance of the jumping worms having gotten in the pot! If so, don’t buy!
I picked up a rubber mat that was on the ground and there were a couple of dozens earthworms under it. I watched them carefully, but none went “crazy”. They just tried to crawl away or go into a hole, like usual. So they were the same ole earthworms!
“I pray because I believe in the power of prayer. I pray because I have no doubt that God answers prayers. No matter what others think or say... I will pray.” This is from Dhar Mann’s inspirational text messages.
Dhar ( rhymes with car) has a lot of videos on YouTube, which always make you feel good, and the bad guy always gets what he or she deserve! One video has the husband telling his wife that he wants a divorce and
“Here’s the papers for you to sign” He’s angry because she had spent a lot of money on new clothes which they couldn’t afford. Then he says he’s having an affair with her best friend! He says he doesn’t want anything from her. Wife says fine, I will sign it. She signs and stands up to get her stuff and leaves. She says, the new clothes weren’t hers. She had bought him some clothes for the beach because she had bought tickets to Mexico! By the way, she had just won the lottery which was 25 million dollars! You almost cheer as she walks out!
Happy birthday wishes to my great-niece, Jade Alexis Fulkerson! She will be celebrating her birthday on May 16th! If my math is correct, she will be 21 years old!
Don’t miss the inside yard sale at the Sacramento Masonic Lodge on Main Street in Sacramento this Saturday, May 15th. It is their fund raiser for the Lodge. They have many items available. Everyone needs to stop by and help out the Lodge. This is rain or shine beginning Saturday morning.
We enjoyed having Brother Wally Renner last Sunday as the trial preacher. I’m sorry but I think I had him as Willy last week! He’s Brother Wally from Owensboro, and he is a very nice person. He complimented our church and said how beautiful it is! We will be voting next Sunday on whether or to hire him. He has commitments for the next two weeks, so if we vote him as our pastor, he will take over after two weeks.
Everyone is invited for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Our Elders do an excellent job taking turns and bringing the message. We are the white church that faces away from Hwy 1155. The original road is the one that is between our church and the Primitive Baptist Church and we once faced the main road. Then they straightened the main road, leaving both churches to one side!
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or leave a message or text at 270-875-5317.
