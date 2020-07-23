There were two Red-Wing Blackbirds visiting my tray feeder last week. They were there several times within a couple of hours, and then they were gone and I didn’t see them again. They are so pretty and are native songbirds, not pests like the starlings, which come from England.
The Goldfinches and House finches and the English sparrows have really been emptying the sunflower feeders. There are dozens of them, chattering away on the fence and jockeying to get a foothold on the feeders. Someone told me they had to run by Rural King in Owensboro to get some more thistle seed for the Goldfinches. I don’t use thistle seed anymore because it has gone up so high in price because it was used so much. I only use black oil sunflower seeds. The Goldfinches and House finches like the sunflower seeds just as well.
“Pray for normalcy! “ -Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
I had to laugh at the Rumsey United Methodist Church sign, “Think it’s hot here?”
Yes, it is hot and humid and miserable here, but it will be a thousand times worse with no relief, in Satan’s kingdom of Hell!
Google has announced that it is banning a lot of untrue and unproven conspiracy theories that are flying around the Google site. Many of them are about vaccines that you can buy to stop the coronavirus, but after spending all that money you find that it can really harm you. The scientists have not developed a vaccine yet, but people will try to sell you sugar pills! Other conspiracy theories are ones that say that the Coronavirus was developed in a test tube. It was not. This is an animal-origin virus that developed in probably bats, like the other SARS a few years ago, and then jumped from the animals to humans, or maybe going through livestock, then to humans. They have found the virus in and around an wild animal market in Wuhan City, China, but none of the animals tested positive for it. So someone, or an animal no longer there, would have been the carrier. Investigators are still searching for the source.
“If you have Jesus in your heart, notify your face.”
Our planet Earth flies between Saturn and the sun this week, bringing Saturn to “opposition” to the sun in our sky. Opposition is a big milestone each year for observing the ringed planet Saturn, or any outer planet. When Earth orbits between that planet and the sun, that planet is generally closest to Earth and brightest for that year. Saturn is easy to find now. It is rising in the east at sunset, and is highest in the sky at midnight. It is near a much brighter planet, Jupiter.
You can still see the comet, Neowise, in the evening. Face northwest at dusk, avoiding trees or buildings to have a clear view of the northwest horizon. Sweep with your binoculars around the location for the comet just a few finger widths above the horizon. Some people might barely see it with the naked eye. It will be higher in the sky for us, than people in Tennessee or farther south.
“We are all in this together. Take care of each other.” This was on the Glenville Baptist Church sign.
The two churches, the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, which owns the majority of the cemetery property, and the Primitive Baptist Church, which owns the cemetery immediately on both sides and behind it, are creating a non-profit Board with directors to maintain the cemetery and continue to maintain it for future generations.
The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be having services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. We will be observing social distance and wearing masks to protect ourselves and others. Everyone is welcome, and invited to come and enjoy the fellowship and the worship services.
