There have been a lot of birds at the feeders, and I have been going through a lot of sunflower seeds lately. A lot of the birds are one of the most common and one of the prettiest birds, even though the name isn’t that pretty! It is the House Finch. It is a songbird, like the other finches, and it loves to jump around from feeder to feeder and it just sings and chatters it’s little heart out, so it is a joy to have around! It used to be a bird that was kept in cages back in the 1930s and ‘40s. then someone let some loose, or maybe they escaped somehow. So now they are pretty common. They like being around houses, which is where they got their name. The male has a reddish or raspberry colored cap on its head and a bright raspberry colored on the front of the head and the bib. It has brown streaks on its underparts. The female has grayish-brown streaked back and underparts.
Some of the other native sparrows have also been visiting the feeders. The Song Sparrow has brownish and grayish streaks, and the White-crowned Sparrow has white streaks on its head. Others are the White-Throated Sparrow which has stripes of yellow on both sides of its head, and the American Tree Sparrow which has a rufous, or a reddish-brown cap. The goldfinch comes by often and they are a joy to listen to as they sing so prettily!
“Don’t wait for the hearse to take you to church!” This was on the sign at the Church of the Redeemer in Austin, Texas.
Over half of the new cars that were sold in Norway last year were electric! The country is using huge tax incentives to help ensure that every new passenger car and van sold there by the end of 2025 is a zero-emission vehicle. Last year’s record electric vehicle sales more than put them on track.
This sign was at the Bellegrove Missionary Church outside of Loretto, Kentucky,: “God can open doors that no man can, but our doors are open to all. Have a seat.”
The NASA Lander, Perseverance, has started its approach and is about to land on the surface of Mars — only 50 million miles to go! It will enter the thin atmosphere on Feb. 18, 2021, traveling at about 12,100 mph, if all goes well! When it lands and the computer signal tells it to unfold its wheels and limbs and lens, it will look like a six wheel robot that will travel and look for signs of past life. It will also probe deep underground with radar waves and take lots of pictures!
“The next second after you die, who will you see? Jesus or Satan? It’s your choice.” This sign was at a church in Elizabethtown several years ago.
We are looking good for being 150 years old! The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church was formed on Nov. 23, 1870, and was first in a log cabin! We have a picture of the log cabin and the tombstone beside it identifies where it was located in our old cemetery. Everyone is invited to services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. You can even see the picture of the log cabin! We don’t dress up, but you can if you want! We would love to see you!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
