A report from the insect scientists, or “entomologists” announced that seven new species of ants joined the tree of life in their march toward global domination! They have colonized almost every landmass on Earth! One new species, collected in Taiwan, was described from the Stigmatomma genus of Dracula ants, infamous for drinking the blood of their larvae!
Talking about insects, they are just guessing when the cicadas are emerging. The ground has to be warm for three days in a row. But they are saying that when they emerge, their favorite “hunters” will be right behind them! Copperheads love these large insects for lunch and will be after them!
Prayers are still being requested for John Miller. The last news I received is that he is better and should be coming home from the hospital if he can be weaned off the ventilator.
“Mosquitoes also know there is Power in the Blood!” was on the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The lady who sent this didn’t state its location.
I often see Indigo Buntings darting around in the bushes and trees. The Indigo Bunting is a slender, quick little bird with feathers of a deep indigo blue. The Bunting and the Bluebird, which has brown on him, and the Blue Jay, which is a familiar bird, are the only birds with blue on them in our area.
Last weekend I saw some movement in a patch of weeds, mostly foxtails, along the edge of the woods. I caught a glimpse of bright blue in among the foxtail stems, and heard a bird chirping merrily. An bright Indigo Bunting finally showed himself. He was eating the seeds on the heads of the foxtails. As I stood and watched, he fluttered up and grabbed a seed head, then fell back down onto a stem, bringing the seed head with him. While standing on the stem with one leg, he used the other leg to grab the seed head and hold it while he ate the seeds! Again and again he did this little trick, until he apparently had eaten his fill and flew off.
The next day he was back and this time he brought a female with him. They both jumped and fluttered in among the foxtails, eating their fill. The male was gaily chirping as he grabbed a seed head and picked the seeds off it. The little drab colored female didn’t make any noise then, but she came back later that day by herself and was singing merrily as she fed on the seeds.
The Prayer Warriors group on Facebook had this on a post: “Prayer is the key to Heaven, but faith unlocks the door”.
A lady texted me a picture of a yellow bird with its feathers all ruffled up. It looked like it had a ruffle around its neck! But it was a bright yellow male American Goldfinch! He was either chilly and was ruffling his feathers to get warm, or he was showing off in front of a female!
The Lyrid meteor shower this week will be visible on the 15th and peak around the 22nd. At our location, the best view will be around 4 am, after the Moon has set. But there will be plenty to see all through the night, even after sunset. Be sure to get away from any light pollution, like outdoor lights! The radiant, or where they appear to come from, with be 83 degrees high in the SouthEast. Remember, straight overhead is 90 degrees, so it’s almost straight overhead, but the flashes can come from anywhere in the sky, depending on where the meteor hits the atmosphere. Lyra’s main star is Vega which will be the brightest star in the sky, so it is easy to locate.
The Lyrid meteor shower often has dramatic fireballs, so it is worth it to stay up late or get up early to see them! Sometimes there could also be an outburst, with up to a hundred meteors at a time!
Whenever you go out to look for Lyrids, get as far away from light pollution as possible and find a spot like an open field or hilltop with a broad, unobstructed view of the night sky. Lie down, on a blanket or a lawn chair or recliner and let your eyes adjust, relax and just watch. Often you can catch the brightest ones out of the corner of your eye!
The Lyrids will appear to move outward from their namesake constellation Lyra, traveling away from that part of the sky like spokes on a wheel, but the meteors could enter the atmosphere and burn at any point in the sky. That’s why you can often catch one out of the corner of your eye.
Years ago when I was living in Leitchfield, I would take my telescope and set it up in a cemetery on a high hill just outside of town. My great-uncle and his wife and some cousins were buried there and I knew we wouldn’t bother them, or vice versa. A group of about 50 students and friends would join me there, with covered flashlights. We covered the bulb end with red cellophane taped on, so they wouldn’t blind us. There was only one small outdoor light at the stockyards a good distance from us, so it didn’t bother our vision or wash out any stars or comets or meteors. We did this several times during the year. Then one night, the wind was blowing hard, and all the 20 foot tall evergreen shrubs in the darkness looked like they were moving and as one student said, “like they were coming toward us!” Then the wind started making a moaning sound as it blew through all the evergreens! The students, and some of the adults decided they were leaving without even seeing the comet through the telescope! So all of us grabbed our stuff and headed out. Needless to say, we never did go back to that cemetery on the hill. I started setting up my telescope in a friend’s field that had no trees or bushes near it.
The Stoney Point Methodist Church in Texas had on its sign, “Stop, Drop, and Roll won’t work in Hell.”
We are asking for prayers for Brother Al Johnson. Brother Al is at his son’s place where he’s getting lots of care. He has been ill and has trouble breathing. It is not COVID. He can text, but can’t talk but a few seconds at a time. We miss him, but our Elders are doing a great job filling in until Brother Al can return. We love you, and need you, Brother Al.
We will be having services at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church next Sunday at 9:45 a.m., with Butch Babb bringing the message. Everyone is welcome!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.