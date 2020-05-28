Robins have been flying everywhere, trying to catch bugs, I assume. I usually don’t see them out and about like that.
It will soon be time for the 17 year cicadas to emerge from the ground! The noise of their wings is enough to make you glad you have air conditioning and don’t have to leave your windows open! They’re harmless but can scare the daylights out of some relatives who are visiting from the big city! You can tell them all kinds of monster stories, which is what someone did the last time they emerged!
This was on a Baptist church sign in Tennessee, just outside of Nashville: “Read the Bible! It will scare the Hell out of you!”
The Earth’s magnetic pole used to drift by about 9 miles a year toward Canada. In the past thirty years it seems to be sprinting in another direction! Now it is moving at about 30 to 40 miles a year, toward Russia’s Siberia! The location of Earth’s north magnetic pole appears to be controlled from deep inside Earth by two competing blobs in the magnetic field. One is under Canada and the other is under Siberia. The Siberian blob seems to be winning, according to scientists!
The number of people who have contacted the coronavirus just keeps growing and growing. Kentucky is starting to open up, as are the other states. Young people are having coronavirus parties and others are filling the beaches. And the number of dead across the country has almost reached one hundred thousand dead! The virus did not just magically go away!
A special Happy Birthday to my baby brother, Billy Willis. He would have been 67 this Friday, May 29.
We were certainly glad to get back to church last Sunday. We followed the rules posted by the governor because of the coronavirus and sat six feet apart and everyone wore masks. We listened to Tennessee Ernie Ford on the CD player!
The cemetery committee put a sign that said “Poplar Grove Cemetery”, with an address under it on the side of the road leading to the That address is not the address of the church and cemetery, but of the mailing address of the person who takes care of the donations.
Travis Albin dropped by the cemetery Sunday after church to put flowers on his parents! Graves. Formerly of Sacramento, he now lives in Morgantown, where his wife originated. His brother, Nick, is still in the Navy in Virginia.
I would rather be in a deep cold grave, than live in a house of gold and lose my soul.
We spent several hours on Memorial Day at the Mackey Cemetery with other family members and kinfolks of ones buried there. We placed flowers on relatives’ graves and nibblied on the wild strawberries covering the ground. Then we went over to Pleasant Hill to place flowers on some other graves, including my grandparents, Billie and Mary (Brown) Sandefur. We stood around and watched some cattle across the road, which turned out to be Longhorns! I haven’t seen Longhorns since I visited Texas years ago!
The beautiful Monarch butterfly is endangered. One day, unless we work to save it, we will never see it again! It has to have milkweed to lay eggs on because the caterpillars will not eat anything else. I have a couple dozen of milkweed plants in my garden. But the road department cuts so many of the milkweed plants down with no regard for endangered species! And I was sickened to see a field of milkweed cut down in Poplar Grove because it looked “prettier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.