The Goldfinches have found the sunflower heads, which are ready to eat. They have been going crazy over them, and flying from them to a PawPaw tree, eating the seed, then zooming down to grab another one. Sometimes they stay on the sunflower plant, and you can see it gently swaying as the bird eats.
“Don’t give up. Things will get better. Please don’t forget, God is always with you, even when it feels like no one else is.” This is from a church sign in Nashville.
A large sunflower plant was blown over a couple of weeks ago by some strong wind. It didn’t break the stalk, so I just put a tote under it to keep it off the ground. Every one of the leaves became branches and now there are dozens of sunflower heads that have formed on them! They probably won’t be as large as the head at the top of the sunflower, but there will still be a good amount of seeds on them!
“A moment of patience in a moment of anger can save you a hundred moments of regret.” This was from the Inspirational Moments of Dhar Mann.
My nephew, Thad Willis, will be having his birthday on August 7th! Happy birthday, Thad!
Thad and his wife, Erin, also had their anniversary on August 4th! Happy anniversary!
The Hummers have been zipping around like crazy. The Rose of Sharon is in bloom as are many other favorite flowers.
I have a “life list” of birds that I have seen or heard and identified since I first became a bird watcher many years ago. One bird that they have in eastern Kentucky, way up in the hills, where I stayed for a few weeks several years ago, and is not found around Poplar Grove, is the Chimney Swift. They look a lot like the Barn Swallows as they fly around, but are smaller without the scissor tails. At dusk, instead of settling on a nest in a tree or going into the barn, they do something different. They fly and swoop getting the last bugs before suddenly they swoop down, like a fighter plane, into the top of the chimney! They have their nests inside the chimney made out of mostly sticks and are stuck to the bricks by mud. They can not perch on a branch but cling to the side of the chimney. Most of their lives are spent in the air! The bird book says they should be widespread throughout Kentucky and the states on this side of the Mississppi River, but they have declined sharply in recent years because of the decline in chimneys!
We would sit and watch the Swifts as they swooped and glided all around the house. Suddenly one would make a nose dive into the chimney, and the others would continue over the roof and then come back around again! They never make a noise overnight, and they take their excrement, and the babies’s excrement and fly over the woods and drop it, like a lot of birds do, to keep from dirtying their nest.
They were so much fun to watch as dusk came nearer and we could see more and more Swifts gather closer to the house. I counted 22 swifts enter the chimney one night, and there were still a dozen or more Swifts flying around
Sympathy to the family of Ryan Rickard who passed away on Tuesday, July 28th. He was the son of Gale Bennett and Frances Rickard. Gale Bennett attended Sacramento High School with my brother and myself. My brother, Billy, and Gale Bennett were a year behind me in school. Ryan was an multiple organ donor, so others could live.
Scientists have found microbes in the deepest frozen muck of the ocean and slowly warmed them up. The microbes were from the layer of 100 million years ago, and they were revived, and they absorbed nutrients, and even multiplied!
While you’re busy wanting things you don’t have, please don’t forget there’s people out there praying for the things you do have. So always be grateful! This is from a Baptist Church in Joplin, Missouri. My cousin sent it to me. Thanks, John!
I was sorry to hear that Mrs. Emma Keown Patterson, age 101, passed away last week. Mrs. Emma was a former member of the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church and attended there all the years I was growing up. Her first husband, Emory Keown, was a cousin of my mother’s on the Sandefur line.
Another former Poplar Grove resident, Douglas Miller, passed away Monday, July 28. He had attended Sacramento High School all twelve years, a few years ahead of me. His late parents, Herman and Alva Wendell, were also members of Poplar Grove community, and were buried in the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presybyterian Church will be having their church services Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
