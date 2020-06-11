My sister asked, “What kind of bug is this?” I had to go out and look to see if it was a good bug or a bad bug. I had to smile when I saw it! It was clinging to a railing on the porch. It was a baby ladybug! It looked kinda scary, but is really harmless. He looked more like a very short black caterpillar with short spiney knobs all over him and some orange streaks on him! Not anything like a ladybug! I picked him off the side of the railing and carried him carefully over and placed him into the grass. He or she happily wandered off.
Friendships double our joy and divide our grief. This message was on the Rumsey Methodist Church.
Tammy Evans is from Sacramento and is a member of our Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She loves to make quilts and has several for sale. I have seen them and they are beautiful! She will also make one whatever size you need. They are great for gifts and wedding and baby showers. You can reach her at 270-499-9636
Be an organ donor! Give your heart to Jesus! This was seen on a sign at a Church in Madisonville.
The hummers are zipping around and the Blue Jays are fussing at the other birds as they try to grab more than their share at the feeders.
The fireflies were out one night last week as I was sitting in a chair outside and talking to a friend on the phone. They were dancing their mating dance around the yard, and the frogs were singing in the pond. There was one very loud bullfrog that was telling everyone how important he was.
Then I heard an awful, scary, noise down in the woods, one that could raise the hair on the back of your neck, even if you knew what it was! I remember the first time I heard that noise, many years ago when I was a kid. I was coming from the barn, and had just closed the gate at the edge of the yard when I heard it coming from Shorts’ Orchard, just on the other side of the road. I ran and got Mother and we sat and listened for some time, until I heard it again. She said, it was just a Screech Owl. The sound was more of a trilling, whinny, rather than a screech. I was glad to know they are still around.
Belief is the truth held in the mind. Faith is a fire in the heart.
June is a busy month. The flower for the month of June is the Honeysuckle! Flag Day is this Sunday, June 14. The next Sunday after that is Father’s Day and also the New Month occurs at 1:42 a.m. Father’s Day always got the raw end of the deal. It came after school had ended for the summer, so the classrooms never worked and made things for it, like they did for Mother’s Day. We always felt it should have been changed to another month that fell within the school calendar.
Then on the third Saturday, June 20, is the first day of summer! The summer solstice begins at 4:44 p.m. our time and is the longest period of daylight and shortest night of the year! The Sun’s rays are hitting the Northern Hemisphere in a straight line, right from the Sun. This is also the first day of Winter in the Southern Hemisphere.
There’s a very small blob or smudge of light in the east, soon after darkness, smaller than your little finger’s fingernail. It is easy to find if you know where to look, of course. I’ve been observing it since 1973! It’s called the Andromeda Galaxy and it is so famous because it is an oval shaped galaxy that looks like a twin to our Milky Way Galaxy! It is the farthest galaxy that we can see with our naked eye! Our Milky Way Galaxy has anywhere from 150 billion to 250 billions of stars in it! The Andromeda Galaxy has more stars than we have. It’s estimated that there are 1 trillion stars in it! To travel from one end of it to the other at the speed of light, which is 186,000 miles a second, or 6 trillion miles a year, it would take you over 100,000 years! And that is just one galaxy! There are billions and billions of galaxies throughout the known universe. How great is the wonder of God! And He knows my name!
The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be having church services this Sunday at 9:45. Everyone is welcome! Be sure and wear your mask!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.