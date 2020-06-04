My sister and I have been busy the past few days cleaning out a friend’s garage that had been used as a storage building and a workshop for years. She said if we cleaned it out, we could have anything in it we wanted. Looking at all the tools, including shovels, rakes, nails, screws, bits, hinges, bulb planter, compressor, bookcases, glassware, antique furniture, and carloads of other items, we said, “Sure!” There was also lots of spiders, and spider webs, and we also ran across several snake skins, but no live ones! They were all non-poisonous snakes, and being farm girls, they didn’t bother us, but they did freak out the owner! So we didn’t show her the eight foot skin.
Best of all, we were entertained by a very industrious Rufuous Towhee that kept hopping across in front of the open garage door, carrying some pine needles, or some maple leaves, or a piece of paper once. Then she brought a leaf to add to her nest in the shrub beside the garage! She kept building her nest, and didn’t pay any attention to us in the garage at all. When I was standing in the doorway, she fussed but as soon as I moved back in side, she stopped fussing and continued carrying stuff to her nest.
The farmers are busy getting the rest of their fields planted, and hoping for a few days of dry weather. A lot of corn and soybeans are up several inches and are looking good.
I received a box from Gary Morris, the History teacher at the high school, that really made my day! I had helped his classes, along with some other ladies at the old Family Research Center, for many years research McLean County World War II veterans for their history project. In thanks, he sent me and another lady, a bottle of sand from Omaha Beach, and a bottle of sand from Utah Beach! I was thrilled with them! Thanks so much, Mr. Morris.
The SpaceX Crew Dragon lifted off over the weekend with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. They are on their way to the space station! It is the first-ever commercially built and operated American rocket and spacecraft carrying astronauts to the station! It was also the first launch of an American rocket from U. S. soil since 2011.
Duct tape is good, but three nails fixes everything.
Venus is disappearing in the west. It is growing slimmer and slimmer, setting sooner after the sun and falling faster and faster toward the sunset point. Venus is about to pass between the Earth and the sun, and just like the Moon, it will be a “new” or dark Venus, making it almost invisible.
Rising in the southeast on June 7th and 8th, Jupiter, Saturn, and the Moon are well placed for observing, with 5 degrees of separation (about the width of a fist) between Jupiter and Saturn. On the 7th, the Moon approaches Jupiter with a separation of 6 degrees, and on the 8th it is even closer to Saturn. They will rise about 11PM and reach their highest point in the sky around 4 AM. Get a comfortable lawn chair and a blanket, get away from outdoor lights, lean back and enjoy God’s Heavens.
This was seen on a church sign in Oklahoma: Jesus didn’t say, “I am finished.” He said, “It is finished.” He was just getting started.
The church stills looks strange coming over the hill and not seeing that large tree that had been there as long as I can remember. It fell during a bad storm weeks ago. They finally got the rest of it dug up and planted grass seed in the bare spot. But the crosses really stand out.
The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church had church service at 9:45 a.m. last Sunday, the second time since everything shut down because of the virus. We were glad to welcome everyone and have fellowship together! We can pray and read the Bible at home, but coming together in fellowship in the Church brings a feeling of love and peace and happiness that just surrounds all of us and flows throughout the building and into us.
