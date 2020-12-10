Prayers are requested for Butch Babb who has been having minor surgery. Also for Brother Al Johnson’s brother in Florida, who fell and hit his head. He is much better now but still needs your prayers.
There have been a mob of birds at the feeders, and I have been going through a lot of sunflower seeds lately. A lot of the birds are one of the most common and one of the prettiest birds, even though the name isn’t that pretty! It is the House Finch. It is a songbird, like the other finches, and it loves to jump around from feeder to feeder and it just sings and chatters it’s little heart out, so it is a joy to have around! It used to be a bird that was kept in cages back in the 1930s and ‘40s. then someone let some loose, or maybe they escaped somehow. So now they are pretty common. They like being around houses, which is where they got their name. The male has a reddish or raspberry colored cap on its head and a bright raspberry colored on the front of the head and the bib. It has brown streaks on its underparts. The female has grayish-brown streaked back and underparts.
I am also making a list and checking it twice — God.
Some of the other native sparrows have also been visiting the feeders. The Song Sparrow has brownish and grayish streaks, and the White-crowned Sparrow has white streaks on its head. Others are the White-Throated Sparrow which has stripes of yellow on both sides of its head, and the American Tree Sparrow which has a rufous, or a reddish-brown cap. The goldfinch comes by often and they are a joy to listen to as they sing so prettily!
I also had a visit from a Flicker, which I haven’t had for several years. A Flicker is a large, chocolate brown woodpecker with a splash of red on his neck and black spots on his body and stripes on his wings. He was very rude, and drove off all the other birds for a while while he ate his fill of the sunflower seeds. He kept jabbing at the other birds with his long bill. It was funny, but the others seemed pretty aggravated! They kept trying to land on the feeder and he would jab, then a few seconds later one or two would come back and land and try for another seed.
I have heard an orange bellied woodpecker, who seems to always be fussing at something, but I haven’t seen him. They are the ones with the orange spot on his white belly, and an orange head, and black bars on a white back.
There is a Screech Owl just a short way down my hill that comes out soon after dark and starts making those creepy noises! I know what it it, but he is still creepy sounding!
I have ordered “Package from Santa,” from the internet, for several years for my nephew’s two little girls. Santa sends two separate boxes, one to each of the girls, which includes a personal letter to each of them, and a pack of food to put out for Santa’s reindeer and a bell from one of the reindeer, and a picture of Rudolph, and other things. It asks questions such as the child’s age and favorite food, which is included in the letter. They were so surprised when Santa said his favorite foods were the same as theirs! It changes with new items every year. Since I have done this for so many years, I received an email saying I have been named an official Santa’s Elf! I wonder if I can get a ride in Santa’s sleigh?
We often hear that “Life is short. Better enjoy it!” How about “Eternity is long. Better prepare for it!”
The top three plastic polluters, which isn’t anything to be proud of, in America for the third consecutive year are CocaCola Co., Pepsi Co., and Nestle Co.
Mars is the reddish star high in the sky soon after darkness falls. Jupiter is one of the brightest stars and is high in the Southwest sky right now, moving soon more toward the west. Close to Jupiter and a bit above it and a little smaller is Saturn. They have been getting closer and closer together over the past couple of months as they raced across the sky! On December 21st, they will be in opposition, which means they will look almost like one star! but thousands of miles apart! They won’t be this close again until the year 2080!
The greatest gift of all was delivered in a manger, not a sleigh.
We had church last Sunday at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, as did the Old Cypress Primitive Baptist Church. The older people were afraid to get out, so we weren’t crowded and had plenty of room to social distance. But we were glad to be able to hear the sermon and music and enjoy the fellowship and just being in God’s presence.
You don’t know Christmas until you know the joy of Jesus!
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or 270-875-5317 and leave a message. You can also text me and I’ll get back to you.
