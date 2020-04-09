Someone texted me a picture of a yellow bird with its feathers all ruffled up. It looked like it had a ruffle around its neck. But it was a bright yellow male American Goldfinch. He was either cold and ruffling his feathers, or he was showing off in front of a female.
There have been a lot of Cardinals eating the sunflowers on the ground and in the feeders, and a lot of song and field sparrows. I usually don’t have starlings because I use the black oil sunflower seeds, which does not have any corn in it. The bird seed mix has cracked corn. Don’t get anything with corn in it if you don’t want starlings! It attracts them.
The first day of Spring, March 19, was 12 hours 4 minutes long. Today, April 9th, it will be 12 hours 46 minutes long! The days are getting longer!
The last average frost date for our area is April 22, give or take a couple of days.
Yukon, Canada, had their annual hair freezing contest. The people are in the Hot Springs in their bathing suits. Then they jump into icy water, and quickly style their hair into crazy styles. They have only seconds before it freezes! The winner gets $2,000.
The full moon occurs this week and it has really brought the coyotes out! They have been coming down from their dens on top of the hill behind me and running down toward the Cypress Creek lowlands. Then they head over toward the Pack area. I can hear them yelping and howling way off in the distance. A friend of mine has some little lambs that she is raising. I hope they built a strong fence for them.
I’ve been staying at home the past couple of weeks, because of the coronavirus. Someone told me that all of this mess seems so unreal, like a crazy science fiction movie! The first and second weeks of January the Intelligence Agencies told the White House that this was going to be bad, because they were watching what was going on in other countries. Of course he ignored them because he’s smarter than they are! All this disease would go away, just magically, he said!
The first death in McLean County from the virus has occurred, according to a couple of people who contacted me. There has been one person in the county who had tested positive, but nobody knows if this is the person who died. Sympathy and prayers go out to this person’s family and friends.
Hopkins County is the county with the fastest growing number of cases in the state. Prayers are with our neighboring county.
Sin is a short word with a long sentence.
I ordered a set of “The Bible Study”, by Zach Windahl, from GodTube. They came in a few days ago. It has two books, a study of the Old Testament and the New Testament. I have been going over the New Testament, and reading and studying the first books that tell about the time that Jesus was on earth, since Easter is almost here!
The torture Jesus went through was unbelievable, and He did it for us! He was tortured and nailed on the cross, and died because He loves us! He became the sacrifice so that we could be saved from endless, everlasting torture in that place nobody wants to go! His blood was shed to wash away all of our sins. We only have to accept Him and ask for forgiveness! Then what incredible joy fills our hearts and souls.
Jesus more than likes you.
All the churches in McLean County have been canceled for the time being, until the situation improves. We have missed 4 Sundays so far. It seems like we will also miss Easter. But we can still worship the Lord in our homes and wherever we are!
